Idaho moves to change its high school sports classifications

The Lewiston football team cheers as Alex Johnson (right) and Esten Lee (not pictured) finish their rock rendition of the national anthem at Bengal Field on Nov. 8, 2021. The Bengals would move to reinvented 5A classification with Moscow, Lakeland and Sandpoint under the new classification.

 August Frank/Tribune file

Idaho’s high school sports classification system could see its first major overhaul in 20 years starting in the fall of 2024.

A new system that would rename Idaho’s classifications and reset their dividing lines passed a contentious preliminary vote Wednesday by the Idaho High School Activities Association’s board.