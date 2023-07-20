Idaho’s Hatten receives another All-American honor

Idaho Vandals wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a Big Sky Conference game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named to Hero Sports’ preseason first-team All-American football list on Wednesday.

The redshirt junior is coming off a record-setting year for the Vandals in 2022. He set the Idaho single-season touchdown reception record with 16 and finished with 1,209 receiving yards, fourth all-time in school history in a single season.

