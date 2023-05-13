Idaho’s loss is WSU’s gain as star forward Jones picks Cougars

Idaho forward/center Isaac Jones dunks the ball against Northern Colorado in a Big Sky game at the P1FCU Activity Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus Thursday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

The Palouse must’ve made an ever lasting impact on one of the best players on Idaho’s men’s basketball team last season.

The Vandals’ leading scorer from a year ago, forward Isaac Jones, signed with the Washington State basketball team Friday, the team announced.