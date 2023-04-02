As the Idaho football team wrapped up its first week of spring practice, there is plenty of uncertainty regarding who will be on the field Aug. 31 when it opens its season against Lamar in Beaumont, Texas.
One of the position groups with some questions is the offensive line. Some spots on the starting five seem to be set, such as left tackle, which is occupied by returning freshman All-American and All-Big Sky honorable mention selection Ayden Knapik.
Knapik was one of the best stories in the 2022 season. He went from being a walk-on from Kennewick, Wash., to earning a scholarship during the season. Now, he’s going to be asked to lead a somewhat inexperienced group.
“He came in and naturally progressed last year,” Idaho offensive line coach Cody Booth said. “He’s a very smart player, a really athletic guy. Now, it’s my job to challenge him to be that leader. He’s naturally a quiet guy, but we’re challenging him to get out of his comfort zone.”
Here’s what to look for when it comes to the big boys up front:
Sanchez moves back home Elijah Sanchez started several games last season at several spots.
Sanchez started the season at center before Logan Floyd took the reins during Idaho’s home opener against Drake on Sept. 17.
The junior maintained a starting spot when Floyd manned the middle, moving to left tackle, which now is occupied by Knapik.
This year, he’s moving back to center. It has taken him a little bit to get readjusted. He’d snapped several balls either over quarterback Gevani McCoy’s head or at his feet. But with him being the most tenured player on the line, Booth is confident he’ll get back on track.
“He’s a very smart guy,” Booth said. “I like his leadership as well, he’s really taking that to heart. We like to pull the center a lot, so it’s going to let us show his athleticism.”
Open competition
The strength of the Vandals’ offensive line is the left side with Knapik and redshirt sophomore Logan Harris.
On the right side has been sophomore Tigana Cisse at guard and graduate transfer Terrian Rainey at tackle.
Although that’s been the five consistently during the early practices, Booth has still preached “open competition.”
“There’s open competition every day,” Booth said. “I tell them that their film is their resume, and they know that. There will be some spots that will have open competition throughout spring ball.”
But it seems as if Harris, Sanchez and Knapik all have locked down their spots. Rainey and Cisse probably have some work to do.
During Saturday’s team period, all of the pressure was leaking through from the right side, mainly from Cisse. Cisse got playing time last year, mostly being a “Swiss Army knife” of sorts, filling in where needed. But as a full-time starter, he’s seemingly struggling to find his footing.
“He’s athletic enough to play anywhere on the line,” Booth said. “But he’s probably going to find a home playing anywhere in the inside three. I love his stuff, I just have to keep pushing him. I love his grit, and he’s good for the room, and he has a high ceiling.”
Cisse does have some competition, such as Jory Dotts and Nate Azzopardi, but he’ll have more competition once the freshmen arrive in the fall from guys like Zach Penner, Alex Green and Kiegan Hanson. All three are Idaho natives.
“They’re in the weight program right now, and they’re studying the playbook,” Booth said. “We’re really excited about these guys. They were here for the games, so they know what this is all about. They’re high-effort, lunch pail type guys.”
When it comes to Rainey, he’s a guy that went under the radar in the transfer portal, according to Booth, and when you look at his accolades, it’s hard to disagree.
He played four years at Olivet Nazarene, where he was an All-Mid-States Football Association honoree three times. He also was that conference’s offensive lineman of the year last season and earned secondteam Associated Press All-American honors.
Rainey currently holds down the right tackle position and will be a welcome addition to an offensive line that needs some star power.
“He’s been a great addition,” Booth said. “I love his athleticism, and he’s picking up the offense really well. He can trap really well. I just love his experience as well, he’s played a lot of football, and he’s bringing that experience.”
Of note
After practice, it was learned that junior defensive end Kemari Bailey had broken his thumb.
According to coach Jason Eck, he’s going to get an MRI next week to determine the severity of the injury. Eck said he’s hoping Bailey will be able to get it clubbed up so he can return to practice next week.
