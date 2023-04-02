A bit of work in progress

Offensive lineman Charlie Vliem, center, practices drills with Ayden Knapik, right, during Idaho’s first spring practice Tuesday on the

As the Idaho football team wrapped up its first week of spring practice, there is plenty of uncertainty regarding who will be on the field Aug. 31 when it opens its season against Lamar in Beaumont, Texas.

One of the position groups with some questions is the offensive line. Some spots on the starting five seem to be set, such as left tackle, which is occupied by returning freshman All-American and All-Big Sky honorable mention selection Ayden Knapik.