AREA ROUNDUP: Idaho shuts down UC Riverside in women’s basketball

AREA ROUNDUP

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Rosie Schweizer scored a game-high 21 points and added eight rebounds as the Idaho women’s basketball team dominated inside en route to a 56-42 win over UC Riverside on Wednesday.

UC Riverside jumped out to an early lead, going up 7-5 with 7:19 to play in the first quarter, but the Vandal defense shut the Highlanders down for the next 8:53 of game time, going on a 15-0 run and building a 20-7 lead.

The two teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the first half, but Idaho took a 29-19 lead into the half. Schweizer led the way with 12 first half points.

The Vandals extended their lead to 42-25 at the end of the third quarter. Riverside cut the lead to as little as 13 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer as the Vandals coasted to the win.

The story of the game was the inside play. Idaho outscored Riverside 28-16 in the paint and outrebounded the Highlanders 45-28.

Jennifer Aadland continued her strong start to the season on the boards, with a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with nine points. Olivia Nelson had a game-high six assists to go along with seven points.

The Vandals were 22-56 (39.3%) from the field while struggling from the 3-point line, hitting just 3-of-18 (16.7%). UC Riverside was 17-of-57 (29.8%) from the field.

Idaho has now won three straight games for the first time since early last season when it won five straight games.

The Vandals continue their road trip in southern California on Saturday with a game at Cal Poly at 2 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Grangeville 61, McCall-Donnelly 56

GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs beat the Vikings to open their season.

Caryss Barger paced the Bulldogs (1-0) with 14 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 mark at the free-throw line. Addisyn Vanderwall added 13 points and Adalei Lefebvre tallied 10 points in her first game in nearly two years after dealing with an injury. Izzy Tinney led McCall-Donnelly (1-2) in scoring with 15 points.

Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said that her team snagged 32 steals and managed a positive assist-turnover ratio, with 17 assists and fewer than 15 turnovers.

MCCALL-DONNELLY (1-2)

R. Arnold 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Esplin 1 0-0 2, Topliff 2 0-0 6, S. Arnold 1 0-0 2, L. Arnold 5 3-6 14, Izzy Tinney 6 0-2 15, Emma Ormsby 5 1-2 11. Totals: 23 5-10 56.

GRANGEVILLE (1-0)