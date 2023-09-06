Idaho to change prep sports classifications

Idaho high school sports will get a new classification system starting in the fall of 2024 after a summer of back-and-forth decisions by the state’s governing body.

Idaho’s superintendents overrode the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors, with 66% voting in favor of using a new system first proposed in June. The IHSAA announced the vote and rule change Tuesday. It only needed a simple majority to pass.