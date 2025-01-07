"We are thrilled to offer our fans another home game this season," Deputy Athletic Director Tim Mooney said in the news release. "The Vandal community has shown incredible support, and this scheduling adjustment gives our student-athletes the best opportunity to compete for a Big Sky title and make a fourth consecutive appearance in the FCS Playoffs."

Idaho, which went 6-0 at home in 2023 — including a 34-17 playoff victory against Lehigh — will open its 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 at Washington State.

"It’s a great opportunity to give our players and fans another home game," Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. said in the news release. "We appreciate our administration's efforts to make this happen, and now we need the Vandal faithful to show up and continue the momentum we’ve built over the last few years."