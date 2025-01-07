Sections
SportsJanuary 7, 2025

Idaho to host 6 regular season games against Division I opponents for first time since 2017

Slate begins against St. Thomas (Minn.)

Sports staff
University of Idaho 2025 football schedule
The Idaho football team will host six regular season games against Division I opponents in 2025, marking the first time since 2017 the Vandals have had such a schedule.

According to a news release from the University of Idaho, the slate begins with a home opener against St. Thomas (Minn.) on Sept. 6. The new agreement between the University of Idaho and St. Thomas shifts the originally scheduled 2025 game in St. Paul to Moscow, eliminating a return game in 2027.

"We are thrilled to offer our fans another home game this season," Deputy Athletic Director Tim Mooney said in the news release. "The Vandal community has shown incredible support, and this scheduling adjustment gives our student-athletes the best opportunity to compete for a Big Sky title and make a fourth consecutive appearance in the FCS Playoffs."

Idaho, which went 6-0 at home in 2023 — including a 34-17 playoff victory against Lehigh — will open its 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 at Washington State.

"It’s a great opportunity to give our players and fans another home game," Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. said in the news release. "We appreciate our administration's efforts to make this happen, and now we need the Vandal faithful to show up and continue the momentum we’ve built over the last few years."

