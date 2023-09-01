The Vandals took care of business on a road trip to Beaumont, Texas and beat the Lamar Cardinals 42-17 in a dominant showing on Thursday. Idaho showed great things on both sides of the ball and jumped out the gate in the scoring column.

“Happy about the win,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “Good to get a win — road wins aren’t easy. I thought we played really hard, which is good to see. I was happy we didn’t rest on our laurels.”

Tags

Recommended for you