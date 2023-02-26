Idaho women

Idaho players celebrate a made shot during Saturday's Big Sky Conference women's basketball game against Weber State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

 Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — It hasn’t been often that the Idaho women’s basketball team had a relative easy time of it this season. But the Vandals certainly had few issues Saturday.

Senior forward Beyonce Bea carried her team once again, finishing with 29 points and nine rebounds as Idaho rolled to a 77-52 Big Sky Conference victory against Weber State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

