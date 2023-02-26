MOSCOW — It hasn’t been often that the Idaho women’s basketball team had a relative easy time of it this season. But the Vandals certainly had few issues Saturday.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea carried her team once again, finishing with 29 points and nine rebounds as Idaho rolled to a 77-52 Big Sky Conference victory against Weber State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“I just loved our ball movement,” Vandals coach Jon Newlee said. “We really got out in space. I thought we were really pushing the ball and that’s what we wanted to do tonight was to push the pace. I really liked our attack mode. We really wanted to attack the rim instead of settle for contested 3s.”
The last time Idaho (13-15, 9-8) dominated like this came just 14 days ago, when the Vandals had a 26-point second quarter en route to an 88-64 win against regional rival Eastern Washington. The margin of victory on this day was the largest Idaho has had all season long.
Senior guard Tiana Johnson added 13 points and five rebounds for the Vandals, who held a 36-16 advantage in points in the paint. Freshman guard Rosa Smith chipped in 10 points.
“It was an all-around good effort,” Johnson said. “I think I’ve just let go of some stress and kind of loosened up a little bit. I wish there was like a secret to what I’ve been doing differently.”
Laura Taylor paced the Wildcats (6-23, 2-15) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Charlotte Hegvold contributed 13 points off the bench.
Idaho, which has won seven of its past nine games, forced Weber State into 14 turnovers and a 14-5 edge in points off miscues. The Wildcats also were ineffective from the field, going 19-for-61 (31.1%) overall.
The Vandals used a 10-2 run to end the first quarter, breaking an 8-8 tie to take an 18-10 lead into the second. Johnson’s 3-pointer at the 4:54 mark pushed the Idaho lead to 30-17. Weber State would get within nine on two different occasions, but the Vandals used a 6-0 mini-run in a 1:14 stretch late to forge a 16-point advantage with 29 seconds remaining before halftime. Idaho went into the locker room up 42-28.
The Wildcats never got closer than 13 the rest of the way as the Vandals held a 16-point lead after three quarters, then put their foot on the gas in the final quarter in holding a 27-point cushion in the late stages.
Idaho closes out the regular season at 5 p.m. Pacific on Monday at Montana. The winner will earn at least the No. 5 seed and play in a quarterfinal-round game in the conference tournament March 6 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.