Idaho women turn their attention to Big Sky tourney

Idaho guard/forward Beyonce Bea, left, is averaging a Big Sky-best 23.1 points per game heading into this week’s conference tournament in Boise.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

The Idaho women’s basketball team begins Big Sky tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Pacific on Monday against Sacramento State at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The quarterfinal-round game will feature two of the conference’s best players in first-team All-Big Sky forward Beyonce Bea and player of the year Kahalijah Dean.

