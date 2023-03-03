Idaho women turn their attention to Big Sky tourney

The Idaho women’s basketball team begins Big Sky tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Pacific on Monday against Sacramento State at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
The quarterfinal-round game will feature two of the conference’s best players in first-team All-Big Sky forward Beyonce Bea and player of the year Kahalijah Dean.
Dean averages 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field.
Bea, who also was in the running for the award, leads the conference in points per game (23.1) and is second in field-goal percentage, shooting at a 49% clip.
Here’s what to expect from the Vandals at the tourney:
What’s new?
Coach Jon Newlee continued his streak of going .500 or better in conference play with a 9-9 mark. It’s the fourth time in the past five years the Vandals (13-16) have accomplished that feat. As a coach, Newlee has done it 12 times in his 15-year career.
Idaho avoided having to play in the first two rounds by winning two of its final three games, beating Idaho State and Weber State before a loss Monday to Montana to end the regular season.
“I thought last week started off great,” Newlee said. “Sweeping Idaho State is always good, and we had one of our best defensive performances of the year against Weber.”
Freshman guard Rosa Smith hit a corner 3 with 3:50 left in the first quarter against the Wildcats to give Idaho an 11-8 edge. From there, the Vandals never trailed.
Being able to keep and build on a lead is a good sign as Idaho heads into the postseason. The Vandals are 5-3 in games decided by six or fewer points.
Bad taste, but not wrong
The two wins ensured Idaho would get three days of rest before its first tourney game. It had a chance to up its seed Monday with a win against the Grizzlies but fell 85-82.
Bea pulled off a Herculean effort by tying her career-high with 40 points. Montana coach Brian Holsinger talked postgame about not wanting to double-cover Bea because “40 points won’t beat you... she has to score 70 in order to beat us.”
“That’s an absolute joke to me,” Newlee said. “Why did they send three people at her in the fourth quarter then? I hope that’s their plan again when we see them because then she’ll go off for 50 points.”
Holsinger’s comments might come off as dismissive to some, but he’s not far off. Bea has 669 points this season. The next closest Vandal is Sydney Gandy at 282.
“It doesn’t matter who they put on her, she’s going to get hers,” Newlee said. “We talked about it after the Montana game, someone else has to step up. Our veterans playing well is a big key for us, and our freshmen need to not play like freshmen. I think it’s time to show everyone what we’re made of.”
It just takes one
The Hornets (22-7), who are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and tied for the regular-season title with Montana State and Northern Arizona, are 2-0 against the sixth-seeded Vandals this season. Sac State won 71-56 in the first meeting Jan. 5. In that one, Idaho struggled to get anything to fall, especially in the first and fourth quarters. In the first, the Vandals were 3-of-13 (23.1%), then closed 2-for-12 (16.7%).
Idaho trailed 50-48 after three quarters before collapsing in the fourth. The Hornets went on a 12-3 run to take a 62-51 lead with 5:43 remaining, and the Vandals didn’t come within 10 for the rest of the game.
Sac State limited Bea to 10 points in the first game, and Smith scored a season-high 30 points.
The Vandals fell 77-70 in the second meeting Feb. 4. Despite the seemingly close score, the Hornets were in control the entire way, never giving up the lead.
“We have to get off to a fast start,” Newlee said. “(Sac State has) consistently had good first quarters. We have to play with energy and beat them to the punch so we don’t have to dig ourselves out of a hole.”