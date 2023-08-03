Idaho’s high school sports governing body voted down the most significant overhaul of its classification system in 20 years on Wednesday, leaving the state’s current rules in place for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

The new plan would have renamed the state’s classifications and redrawn the enrollment limits separating them. It passed a first reading from the Idaho High School Activities Association’s board in June, and 71% of the state’s athletic directors, principals and superintendents said they favored the new system in an IHSAA survey.

