Inaugural pickleball tourney a “Big Dill”

Daryl DeFord of Pullman and Randi Bennett of Lewiston — known collectively as “Team Selkirk,” after a brand name of pickleball paddles — won the top-skill-level Gold Division title in the inaugural Battle of the Paddles tournament held Saturday at Sunset Park.
For their trouble, the two gain a prize package valued at more than $1,000 in total, consisting of assorted pickleball gear, water bottles and gift certificates.
A project of and fundraiser for the Lewis-Clark State College Accounting/Business Student Organization (ABSO), the tournament featured 27 total doubles pairings hailing from the quad-cities area and Spokane competing across four different divisions — Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper. It was organized in consultation with members of the LC Valley Pickleball Club.
At the helm of the project were ABSO co-presidents Abbey Troxel and Harley Diener, whose advisor Polly Knutson had called the “fun-and-upcoming” sport of pickleball to their attention as a potential avenue for fundraising. They promoted their event with the slogan, “Battle of the Paddles — It’s a Big Dill!”
“We’ve been playing nonstop with the pickle puns,” Diener noted. “If you look at the pickleball community, there’s so many.”
Troxel said that participation and interest in the tournament “exceeded our expectations” as it drew 14 sponsorships and dozens of entrants.
“This being our first year, we were surprised by the turnout and response from the community,” she said.
Diener agreed, saying that “we’ve got a huge community in the valley that we weren’t aware of,” ranging from the older generations among whom pickleball has long been popular to youth who are taking up the sport in growing numbers.
In addition to bracket play, the tournament featured between-match activities like target practice challenges that offered additional prizes. Lunch was also served for participants.
“It was just an incredible day,” Knutson said. “Pickleball can be very competitive, but the players just — they were competitive, but they had a lot of fun. It was very good to see the older pickleball community really embracing the younger kids. We had college students; some were tennis players and they hadn’t really played pickleball very often, but they learned a lot, so they had a good time.”
Knutson added that the process of planning and overseeing the tournament provided outstanding experience for the business club members as they “put their book learning to work in the real world for project management, and marketing, advertising, financial planning,” and that the event came off with “very few setbacks” in the end.
“The club really pulled together,” she said. “It was successful, and we’re planning on doing one again next year. We’re hoping this will be the annual thing.”
DIVISION WINNERS
Gold — Team Selkirk (Randi Bennett/Daryl DeFord)
Silver — Team Mike Hunt (Austin Swing/Itaru Kikachu)
Bronze — Team Big Dinks (Eric Spencer/Christian Spencer)
Copper — Team Latte Ladies (Stephanie Burke/Trinity Burke)
