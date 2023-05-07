Inaugural pickleball tourney a “Big Dill”

Randi Bennett of Lewiston, left, and Daryl DeFord of Pullman won the Gold Division title Saturday at the Battle of the Paddles pickleball tournament Saturday at Sunset Park.

 Courtesy Zachry Medearis

Daryl DeFord of Pullman and Randi Bennett of Lewiston — known collectively as “Team Selkirk,” after a brand name of pickleball paddles — won the top-skill-level Gold Division title in the inaugural Battle of the Paddles tournament held Saturday at Sunset Park.

For their trouble, the two gain a prize package valued at more than $1,000 in total, consisting of assorted pickleball gear, water bottles and gift certificates.