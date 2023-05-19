The Whitepine League is well represented at the Idaho Class 1A state tournament, making up half of the eight-team field.
The four teams from the north proved to be dominant as they all punched their tickets to the semifinals that took place Thursday at Church Field in Lewiston, setting up a championship at 3 p.m. today between Troy and Clearwater Valley.
The first all-WPL semifinal showdown Thursday between Troy and Potlatch featured an elite performance by Troy pitcher Dominic Holden, who sat down 13 Potlatch batters in a 7-2 victory to send the Trojans to the state championship game for the second time in as many years.
“We played a heck of a game,” Troy coach Tyler Strunk said. “We hit the ball well, and defensively, we were on point.”
In the nightcap semifinal, Clearwater Valley dismantled Prairie 13-3 in five innings to also earn a spot in the state championship game today at the same location.
Rams sophomore Jake Fabbi hit a ball to deep right field and ran all the way to third base for a triple. As he arrived, Pirates right fielder Carter Shears overshot his third baseman, which allowed Fabbi to score the walk-off run.
“I’m pretty dang happy,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “For (Fabbi) just being a sophomore is just a little animal. What a fitting way to win a baseball game and send us to the championship game.”
Here’s how each team earned its spot:
Holden the Loggers at bay
Holden finished the regular season with a league-high 89 strikeouts, and he didn’t slow down at all on Thursday.
While his 13 Ks are impressive, the Trojans’ defense did more than its fair share once the Loggers got on base.
In the top of the second, Potlatch senior Chet Simmons got to first after he was hit by a pitch.
While pitching to Carson Yearout with one out, Holden caught Simmons too far off the bag and picked him off. Two pitches later, he struck out Yearout, his fourth of the game.
“He’s been the best pitcher in this league and probably the state all year,” Strunk said. “He’s one of those guys where we could have the bases loaded with no outs and I wouldn’t be worried because he’s on the mound.”
As the top of the sixth began, Holden and the Trojans were up 5-0 and hadn’t faced much adversity.
Potlatch would try to change that after Jameson Morris got a standing double, giving the Loggers a runner in scoring position for just the second time all game.
Holden hit Waylan Marshall during the next at-bat. This was followed by a passed ball, which allowed both Marshall and Morris to advance.
Then, junior Jack Clark was thrown out, but Morris scored to cut Potlatch’s deficit down to 5-1.
The next hitter Holden faced, Jay Marshall, found the gap in center field for an RBI double to cut Troy’s lead even further.
This caused catcher Makhi Durrett to visit the mound with one out. After the visit, Holden leveled out and struck out his 11th and 12th victims of the night.
The bats are hot for Troy
Troy and Potlatch have engaged in some close games this season, including a 2-1 win by the Loggers in extra innings on April 25.
Troy won 4-2 in their second meeting on May 1. Both games were low-scoring affairs, which isn’t a surprise as both teams are known for their defense and ace pitchers.
The Loggers used their best pitcher in this one, junior Jaxon Vowels.
Unfortunately for Potlatch and Vowels, he had one of his worst outings of the season. He allowed seven runs on four hits and only struck out five.
During the early stages, it seemed to be heading in the direction of a traditional low-scoring Whitepine League duel. But in the bottom of the third, Troy’s bats came alive.
Facing a 2-1 count, Eli Stoner found a gap in center field to start the inning.
Stoner was able to move to second following a passed ball. He advanced to third following a Jaxsen Atkinson lineout.
After a Wade Moser walk, Rider Patrick hit an RBI double into center field to give the Trojans a 2-0 advantage.
Patrick finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double. The senior played a big factor in the Trojans’ victory and was one of several players who stepped into a bigger role later in the season.
“We’re a totally different team from when we played them early on,” Strunk said. “(Rider) is a good example of that. I didn’t foresee him being in the position that he’s in now, but we called his number later on in the season, and he’s delivered.”
Two at-bats later, Kaiden Strunk hit a two-run RBI single to give Troy a 4-0 edge, a lead that Potlatch could never recover from.
Prairie couldn’t get out of its own way
The fielding error that allowed Jake Fabbi to score the game-winning run was Prairie’s seventh of the game.
The Pirates just couldn’t get out of their own way.
The score was tied at 3 with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth. Prairie pitcher Colton McElroy walked Trebor Altman to score Barak Myer, giving Clearwater Valley its first lead since the first inning.
This was when the wheels started to fall off for the Pirates, as the Rams scored seven runs off of three hits and two passed balls.
Gotta get 110
Clearwater Valley got a complete game performance out of junior Landon Schlieper.
Getting a full game’s worth out of the junior was the game plan coming in, according to Bradley, and luckily, he hit his pitch limit at the end of the fifth.
The situation was made even more worrisome as the CV coaching staff didn’t have much of a backup plan for a relief pitcher. As the final inning got started, Bradley had one of his junior varsity call-ups warming up in the bullpen.
“We had a bit of strategy coming in and hoped he could get us through,” Bradley said. “We really needed three runs because we really didn’t want to go to any other pitchers.”
In Schlieper’s five innings of work, he allowed three runs on three hits and sat down seven.
Up next
Troy and Clearwater Valley will meet in a district championship rematch today for the state title. The Trojans won 20-8 in the previous meeting after scoring 13 runs in the sixth inning.
On the year, Troy and the Rams have played three times, with the Trojans having a 2-1 edge.
Clearwater Valley (18-10) will be playing its first state championship game in Bradley’s nine-year tenure.
Senior Anthony Fabbi will get the start on the mound. Fabbi is the lone Rams senior and has been practicing around the program since he was in fifth grade.
“What a way to cap off his senior year,” Bradley said. “He’s got 110 pitches tomorrow, and I couldn’t have written the story any better myself for our opportunity tomorrow.”
After Holden’s performance on the mound, the Trojans (15-5) will use their next-best pitcher, Joseph Bendel. The junior has pitched 26 innings this season and has allowed 18 runs on 17 hits while striking out 37.
“He’s a fast pitcher,” Strunk said. “He’s throwing about 80 miles an hour. He’s going to go out there and be dominant, and we’re going to have eight guys behind him who are going to make plays.”
Potlatch 000 002 0—2 4 0
Troy 004 012 x—7 4 0
Jaxon Vowels, Josh Biltonen (5) and Avery Palmer. Dominic Holden and Makhi Durrett.
Potlatch hits — Jameson Morris (2B), Jay Marshall, Jack Clark, Waylan Marshall.
Troy hits — Rider Patrick 2 (2B), Eli Stoner, Kaiden Strunk.
Prairie 003 00—3 3 7
Clearwater Valley 102 73—13 8 1
Colton McElroy, Levi McElroy (3) and Cody Kaschmitter. Landon Schlieper and Tiago Pickering.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter, Carter Shears, Kaden Duclos.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jake Fabbi 3 (3B), Trebor Altman, Talon Meyer, Cam Whitcom, Landon Schlieper, Barak Meyer.
