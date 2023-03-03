No moment seems too big for the Lapwai boys basketball team.
The Wildcats notched their 61st win in a row Thursday with an 81-51 victory against Liberty Charter of Nampa in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Lapwai will play Castleford in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
Wildcat fans were buzzing as Lapwai headed toward the locker room to end the first half. Senior guard Terrell-Ellenwood Jones pulled up from the logo in the final seconds and converted a half-court buzzer-beater to put Lapwai ahead 41-22 at the break.
It wasn’t the only time Ellenwood-Jones brought the Wildcats’ faithful, who made the four-hour trip to Caldwell, to their feet. With 5:06 remaining in the second quarter, Ellenwood-Jones threw up a lob to Kase Wynott, who slammed it down for a 25-17 Lapwai lead. Ellenwood-Jones finished with 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
“That was when we started getting all the momentum,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “Things were going our way after that and we were able to play better on both ends of the floor.”
Here’s what happened:
Early scare
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that saw four lead changes, but the Wildcats came out of the first eight minutes with a 17-14 lead.
Wynott got Lapwai (25-0) on the board first, but Patriots senior guard Stephen Roskam converted a 3-pointer from the right elbow on the next possession to put them up 3-2.
Liberty Charter (18-7) found some success early from beyond the arc, hitting four of its first 10 shots. Overall, the Patriots finished 9-of-21 (42.9%) from distance.
Liberty Charter had an 11-7 lead midway through the first before Lapwai started to claw back. The Wildcats retook the lead, 13-11, at the 2:46 mark after a Wynott dunk. Lapwai never lost the lead again.
“I think some of the guys came out with some pregame jitters,” Eastman said. “At least for the young guys, this is their first state tournament. They just had to get the nerves out of the way.”
About as you expect
Once the Wildcats shook off a bit of the rust, it was all business.
Lapwai started the second quarter on a 10-3 run to pull ahead 27-17. The big three of Wynott, Ellenwood-Jones and Ahlius Yearout combined for 40 of its 41 points in the first 16 minutes.
“That just shows their maturity and leadership,” Eastman said. “They have chemistry and when you have that kind of chemistry, things just start to work in your favor.”
Wynott, who has the highest scoring average in the state at 35 points per outing, had a better-than-average night with a game-high 42 including 27 in the first two quarters.
Lapwai’s press defense also started to wear on the Patriots. Liberty Charter turned the ball over 14 times total, and the Wildcats outscored the Patriots 25-9 in points off those miscues.
Going deep down the bench
Lapwai emptied its bench to start the fourth quarter. Those who played made the most of it, outscoring Liberty Charter’s reserves 14-1.
No one shined more than junior Joseph Payne, who scored a season-high 14 points in 13 minutes of action.
The minutes were important for Payne since he’s projected to take over as the starting point guard once Ellenwood-Jones graduates in the spring.
“He’s a really good shooter,” Eastman said. “Once he hits one, he starts to get confident. Hopefully, we can keep that going in the next round.”
LIBERTY CHARTER-NAMPA (18-7)
Kawika Schlenker 2 0-0 4, Luke Thomas 6 1-2 17, Phillip Crust III 0 0-0 0, Brock Lister 0 1-2 1, Wyat Thompson 0 0-0 0, Nicky Neagu 0 0-1 0, Kade Johnson 2 1-2 6, Stephen Roskam 4 0-0 12, Luke Starner 3 5-5 11. Totals 17 8-12 51.
LAPWAI (25-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 2-2 17, Joseph Payne 5 0-2 14, Ferrell Hayes 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Maricisio Noriega 0 0-0 0, Quinton Kipp 0 0-0 0, Jaishaun Sherman 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 3 0-0 6, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 2, Christopher Bohnee 0 0-0 0, Kase Wynott 17 4-6 42. Totals 32 6-10 81.
Liberty Charter 14 8 15 14—51
Lapwai 17 24 18 22—81
3-point goals — Thomas 4, Roskam 4, Johnson.
