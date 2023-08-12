It’s make or break time

University of Idaho defensive lineman Malakai Williams warms up during practice Thursday at East Practice Field in Moscow.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

After spending three seasons lurking in the shadows of Idaho’s defensive line, redshirt sophomore Malakai Williams has finally found his way to the top of the Vandals’ depth chart.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native enters 2023 with high expectations after having a dominant spring that saw his game and body reach the expectations originally set when he came to Moscow by way of American Leadership Academy.