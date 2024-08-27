Genesee only lost two girls basketball games all year.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, their second loss came in the last game of the season.

In a battle of Bulldogs, Rockland bit quickly and often, taking the lead in the second quarter, extending it to 17 points in the second half and securing the 56-39 win over Genesee in the Idaho 1A state championship game at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

“It stings a little bit right now,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We really thought we had a great chance to win, and we did (have a chance). We just didn’t quite have it today.”

Calyn Permann led Rockland (21-5) with 20 points while Kendra Meyer paced Genesee (22-2) with 13 points.

Rockland pulls ahead in first half

Rockland contained Genesee’s best scorer Chloe Grieser to two points in the first half — and just eight overall — after she dominated the semifinals with 28 points in a win over Salmon River.

Genesee exhibited a preference for the perimeter, living and ultimately dying by the 3. Genesee was 8-for-35 from beyond the arc.

Rockland missed its first seven shots of the game, but soon capitalized on Genesee mistakes, forcing turnovers and grabbing rebounds.

The Bulldogs of Rockland beat out the Bulldogs of Genesee with a 45-36 rebound advantage and just 16 turnovers compared to the Genesee’s 21.

Rockland’s Alexa Permann drew a foul to extend the Rockland lead in the final seconds of the first quarter and made a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the half to accumulate seven points through the first half and 15 points overall.

Before Genesee could attempt a last-ditch shot before halftime, Permann’s cousin Calyn Permann stole the ball and took a short jaunt to the rim to expand Rockland’s lead to seven points.

Costly mistakes

Rockland did not let up in the second half, turning in a 19-10 third quarter that included a snazzy sequence of turning defense into offense.

First, Genesee’s Grieser made a 3-point shot to make it a one-score game at 29-26.

Then, Alexa Permann responded with a rangy 3 of her own and Grieser soon took another 3-point attempt from the top of the key.

However, Calyn Permann blocked Grieser’s shot before it could travel more than five feet and Trin Wiese gained possession and dumped it over Genesee’s heads back to Calyn Permann, who took the ball to the rim for a layup to forge a five-point lead.

Rockland bottled the momentum, added proverbial Mentos to it and rode the volcanic reaction all the way to the final buzzer of a 17-point win.

“They were just hitting open shots,” Hardie said. “It just seemed like nothing was really clicking for us. They’d always come up with a big basket when they needed it.”

Meyer was scoreless in the semifinal win over Salmon River, but led Genesee in scoring on Saturday.

The senior was 4-for-15 from beyond the arc and 4-of-18 overall. Grieser was 3-for-18 from the floor.