Jack Clark of Potlatch excelled on both sides of the ball, pitching a complete game and registering three hits at bat on May 13 to help the Loggers book their place at the Idaho Class 1A state baseball tournament with an 18-0 rout over Prairie of Cottonwood.

For his efforts, the 5-foot-9 junior would record both the win from the mound and his first career nod as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Tags

Recommended for you