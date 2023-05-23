Jack Clark of Potlatch excelled on both sides of the ball, pitching a complete game and registering three hits at bat on May 13 to help the Loggers book their place at the Idaho Class 1A state baseball tournament with an 18-0 rout over Prairie of Cottonwood.
For his efforts, the 5-foot-9 junior would record both the win from the mound and his first career nod as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
That Clark would receive the honor in light of an ace pitching performance might have seemed quite implausible even as recently as two months ago.
“I didn’t know what to think about Jack at first, because it was my first year, and it was kind of open auditions for pitching,” Potlatch coach Trent Baysinger said. “I asked him if he had any interest in pitching. He said, ‘You’d have to convince me,’ so I said, ‘Go to the back of the line, young man.’”
Fortunately for both of them, Baysinger was eventually able to convince Clark to try out the position; he would emerge as a standout during a win against St. Maries in April.
“He pitched a gem, and he was pretty much a regular fixture after that,” Baysinger said. “Between him and Jaxon (Vowels), we had a pretty good 1-2 combo.”
Baysinger called Clark “a guy I could count on for throwing strikes,” who “kept people guessing at the plate” and “started developing his curveball” as the season progressed.
A multi-sport athlete, Clark has also played basketball and football for the Loggers.
“He’s a pretty good kid,” Baysinger said. “I’m happy to have him on the team. He works hard and doesn’t bring the team down with negative energy; he’s a bright light.”
