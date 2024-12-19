Jake Dickert leaves WSU to coach Wake Forest

Jake Dickert, Washington State’s football coach for the past three-and-a-half seasons, has left Pullman to coach Wake Forest (N.C.) of the Atlantic Coast Conference, both universities announced Wednesday morning.

Dickert, his family and several select staff members boarded a private jet at the Pullman-Moscow Reginal Airport bound for Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston Salem, N.C. on Wednesday morning, nine days ahead of WSU’s scheduled appearance in the Holiday Bowl.

Dickert was first rumored to be a finalist for the position on Tuesday following the resignation of Wake Forest’s 11-year coach Dave Crowley.

WSU athletic director Anne McCoy said that Dickert informed her at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning of his intention to leave, although he did call an hour beforehand. McCoy said she had heard “inklings” that Dickert would leave on Tuesday night.

Dickert updated his X (formerly Twitter) bio, profile picture and banner images to reflect his Wake Forest hiring on Wednesday morning.

“I cannot tell you how excited, proud, and honored I am to be the head football coach at Wake Forest University,” Dickert said in a news release from Wake Forest. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the players, staff, and leadership at Washington State University. I will forever be thankful for their belief in me and the opportunity to lead a program that meant so much to my family and me. The relationships built there will remain a cherished part of our journey, and I am immensely proud of what we accomplished together both on and off the field.”

Dickert led the Cougars to a 23-20 record in three-and-a-half years on the Palouse. His tenure included two Apple Cup victories, two nonconference wins over the Wisconsin Badgers and three bowl berths.

The former Wisconsin-Stevens Point wide receiver moved nine times in 10 years, including a one-year stint as Wyoming’s defensive coordinator before arriving in Pullman as former coach Nick Rolovich’s DC in 2020.

Dickert took over as interim coach in 2021 when Rolovich was fired for failing to follow state COVID-19 protocols.

He rallied the Cougs to a victory over the rival Washington Huskies on Nov. 26, 2021, securing the full-time position in the process.