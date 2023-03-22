MIAMI — Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and struck out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in the matchup the baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan past the defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.

“Whether I got him out or he got a hit off me, I didn’t want to make any regrets. I wanted to make my best pitch,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

