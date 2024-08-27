COMMENTARY: Jason Eck ‘awakened sleeping giant’ in Moscow

Jason Eck knew the bones at the Kibbie Dome were good, referring to Idaho as a “sleeping giant in FCS football” during his introductory news conference almost three years ago.

Eck’s first words as the man in charge are fun in retrospect, as he delivered on almost every promise. He wanted to invest in his players, awaken the sleeping giant in Moscow and prove the football team had a bright future.

The only promise Eck didn’t fulfill from his opening remarks was that it would take time for the Vandals to become contenders.

Eck’s vision paid off quickly. Idaho went from doormat to powerhouse, qualifying for the FCS playoffs three years in a row, and making it to the quarterfinals twice.

The Vandals went 26-13 overall under Eck’s watch and ended multiple droughts along the way. By every metric the Eck era was a triumph.

Unfortunately for Idaho fans, the window to capitalize on Eck’s success was narrow. With his stock at an all-time high, the well-rounded coach was bound to move on.

Eck reportedly signed a five-year deal to become New Mexico’s 34th head coach, it was announced Saturday.

Financial details of the contract have not been disclosed, but it’s rumored to be less than $6 million — the amount former coach Bronco Mendenhall was set to earn under his five-year contract, according to an article by Will Webber in the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Eck signed a five-year contract with the Vandals on Dec. 18, 2021 — and was given a two-year extension earlier this year.

Eck’s contract with Idaho included a $525,000 buyout, a base salary of $175,000, and performance incentives that increased his annual earnings to $400,000.

The Wisconsin alum drastically improved his bankroll and will embark on another program overhaul, as New Mexico hasn’t had a winning season in eight years.

You can’t hate the player in this situation, you have to hate the game.

The visor-wearing, slick-hair sporting coach deserved to be promoted, but the final days of the Eck era were turbulent, to say the least.

Information that Eck interviewed for the head coach vacancy at New Mexico was leaked by Footballscoop on X (formally Twitter) before the Vandals fell 52-19 to Montana State in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Friday.