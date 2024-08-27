COMMENTARY: Jason Eck ‘awakened sleeping giant’ in Moscow

Jason Eck knew the bones at the Kibbie Dome were good, referring to Idaho as a “sleeping giant in FCS football” during his introductory news conference almost three years ago.
Eck’s first words as the man in charge are fun in retrospect, as he delivered on almost every promise. He wanted to invest in his players, awaken the sleeping giant in Moscow and prove the football team had a bright future.
The only promise Eck didn’t fulfill from his opening remarks was that it would take time for the Vandals to become contenders.
Eck’s vision paid off quickly. Idaho went from doormat to powerhouse, qualifying for the FCS playoffs three years in a row, and making it to the quarterfinals twice.
The Vandals went 26-13 overall under Eck’s watch and ended multiple droughts along the way. By every metric the Eck era was a triumph.
Unfortunately for Idaho fans, the window to capitalize on Eck’s success was narrow. With his stock at an all-time high, the well-rounded coach was bound to move on.
Eck reportedly signed a five-year deal to become New Mexico’s 34th head coach, it was announced Saturday.
Financial details of the contract have not been disclosed, but it’s rumored to be less than $6 million — the amount former coach Bronco Mendenhall was set to earn under his five-year contract, according to an article by Will Webber in the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Eck signed a five-year contract with the Vandals on Dec. 18, 2021 — and was given a two-year extension earlier this year.
Eck’s contract with Idaho included a $525,000 buyout, a base salary of $175,000, and performance incentives that increased his annual earnings to $400,000.
The Wisconsin alum drastically improved his bankroll and will embark on another program overhaul, as New Mexico hasn’t had a winning season in eight years.
You can’t hate the player in this situation, you have to hate the game.
The visor-wearing, slick-hair sporting coach deserved to be promoted, but the final days of the Eck era were turbulent, to say the least.
Information that Eck interviewed for the head coach vacancy at New Mexico was leaked by Footballscoop on X (formally Twitter) before the Vandals fell 52-19 to Montana State in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Friday.
The 33-point loss was the worst defeat of Eck’s career and it came in a game where his team was the healthiest it had been since the beginning of the season.
Known for rolling the dice, Eck routinely makes bold fourth-down decisions, dials up creative trick plays and has an unwavering commitment to his gambling philosophy.
Friday’s game against Montana State was no different, but the risks felt greater, and the consequences were irreparable.
The Vandals went 1-for-5 on fourth-down attempts and tried a bizarre onside kick with 8:22 left in the first half, with the game tied at 10-10. From there, things unraveled quickly as the Bobcats scored 42 unanswered points.
It’s understandable to take some risks against the No. 1 team in the FCS, but the execution of the game plan felt less calculated and more like Eck had nothing to lose.
Less than 24 hours following the loss, he accepted the head coaching gig at New Mexico. It was a tough way to end an all-time career on the Palouse.
Eck’s departure triggered a wave of transfers, including starting quarterback Jack Layne, 1,000-yard receiver Jordan Dwyer, freshman All-American Mark Hamper and All-Big Sky defensive tackle Dallas Afalava.
Several other starters or key contributors have also entered the portal, including defensive linemen Malakai Williams, Xavier Slayton and Aamarii Notice; defensive backs Andrew Marshall, Abraham Williams, Dwayne McDougle, Diezel Wilkinson and KJ Trujillo; offensive linemen Nate Azzopardi, Ayden Knapik, Nathan Knapik, Layton Vining and Jack Foster; running backs Deshaun Buchanan and Eli Cummings; linebacker Jaxton Eck and tight end Mason Mini, among others.
It’s no surprise that players would want to explore their options after the departure of the coach who recruited them. Given the current landscape of college football, some likely would have entered the transfer portal even if Eck had stayed.
However, if Idaho wants to remain a perennial FCS playoff contender, it must nail this next hire and adapt to the evolving landscape of name image and likeness (NIL) deals.
Despite Eck’s best efforts to establish coherent NIL opportunities for his players, he made little progress, hindered by what appeared to be a lack of support from his employer.
The failure to adapt or even acknowledge one of the most crucial aspects of modern college sports — NIL — is a serious misstep for an athletic department.
Some potential ways to stop the bleeding could include promoting current defensive coordinator Dan Jackson to head coach or bringing back former running backs coach Thomas Ford, who now holds the same position at Oregon State.
If either Ford or Jackson takes over as head coach, the Vandals could maybe retain a portion of their roster. However, they must also make a serious effort to establish themselves as contenders in the world of NIL.
If none of this happens, Idaho risks sinking back to the bottom of the Big Sky. Eck was a major factor in making UI an attractive destination, and without him, everything becomes significantly more challenging.