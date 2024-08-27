Sections
SportsNovember 24, 2024

Joel Dahmen survives bubble, seals full PGA Tour status for 2025

Dahmen saved the best for last with a 64 on Sunday to finish 35th at the RSM Classic and stay at 124th in the FedEx Cup fall standings

Stephan Wiebe
Joel Dahmen drives from the 10th tee during the final final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Joel Dahmen drives from the 10th tee during the final final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in St. Simons Island, Ga. Gary McCullough/Associated Press

A clutch showing throughout the RSM Classic sealed another year as a full member on the PGA Tour for Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen.

Entering the tournament in 124th place in the FedEx Cup fall standings and needing to stay in the top 125 to keep his tour card, Dahmen made a series of pressure shots to keep his hopes alive.

Dahmen saved his best for last with a 6-under 64 in the final round Sunday to finish the tournament tied for 35th in the fall’s final PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga.

First, Dahmen needed to make a 5-foot par putt on his last hole just to make the cut on Friday.

Then on Sunday, Dahmen delivered a clinic with a 113-yard sand wedge for an eagle on No. 13 early in his round en route to his closing 64.

He needed every shot after hitting a 70 on Saturday and falling to 128 in the projected rankings.

All to end right back where he started at No. 124 in the FedEX Cup with nine points to spare.

“Two of the biggest pressure moments of my career I showed up, and I can take that going forward,” Dahmen said.

Dahmen was emotional when he learned he was safe. Wearing his signature bucket hat, Dahmen walked out of the clubhouse with tears in his eyes and a small smile on his face.

“We get to do it all over again,” a teary Dahmen said as he embraced his wife, Lona.

“You’re the most stressful person in my life,” fellow pro Mark Hubbard said to Dahmen.

Dahmen recorded a 7-under 275 over the four-round event. He earned $37,946 for his 35th placing.

But the most important number is the “124” next to his name that means the fun-loving and humorous fan-favorite will be back in the PGA Tour mix in 2025, bucket hat and all.

Dahmen, 37, has been on the tour since 2017.

Joel dahmen
joel dahmen clarkston
