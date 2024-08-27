Joel Dahmen survives bubble, seals full PGA Tour status for 2025

A clutch showing throughout the RSM Classic sealed another year as a full member on the PGA Tour for Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen.

Entering the tournament in 124th place in the FedEx Cup fall standings and needing to stay in the top 125 to keep his tour card, Dahmen made a series of pressure shots to keep his hopes alive.

Dahmen saved his best for last with a 6-under 64 in the final round Sunday to finish the tournament tied for 35th in the fall’s final PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga.

First, Dahmen needed to make a 5-foot par putt on his last hole just to make the cut on Friday.

Then on Sunday, Dahmen delivered a clinic with a 113-yard sand wedge for an eagle on No. 13 early in his round en route to his closing 64.

He needed every shot after hitting a 70 on Saturday and falling to 128 in the projected rankings.

All to end right back where he started at No. 124 in the FedEX Cup with nine points to spare.