Johnson coaches 150th career win with LC State men’s basketball

AREA ROUNDUP
La GRANDE, Ore. — In coach Austin Johnson’s 150th career win, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors rallied from an early deficit to defeat foe Florida College 83-66 at a neutral site in men’s basketball action on Saturday.
LC State (9-1) benefited from seven 3-pointers and 25 points courtesy of Taden King — a career-high scoring performance for the senior. He was backed up by additional double-digit contributions from MaCarhy Morris (13 points), Gorden Boykins (11 points) and John Lustig (10 points, four assists). Alton Hamilton scored seven points, claimed a team-high nine rebounds and provided another four assists for Lewis-Clark State (9-1), which recovered after trailing 13-2 to start the game and has now won five straight.
“Another big road win for our guys,” Johnson said. “We got off to about as bad of a start as possible, but we weathered the storm. Florida College did a good job taking away looks for Alton (Hamilton) and packed it in, but credit to our guys for not only making shots but also showing great discipline and working for the best shot.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-1)
Taden King 9-15 0-0 25, MaCarhy Morris 6-12 0-0 13, John Lustig 5-9 0-0 10, Alton Hamilton 2-4 2-2 7, Grayson Hunt 3-5 0-1 6, Gorden Boykins 5-9 1-1 11, Peyton Nordland 2-4 0-0 6, Jayceon Smith 2-7 0-2 5, Kasen Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 3-6 83.
FLORIDA COLLEGE (4-10)
Lareon Ginnis 5-14 9-11 24, Stephon Martin 6-7 0-0 12, Nate Duda 2-9 0-0 5, Johnny Torrence 2-6 1-2 5, Chase Hettinger 2-6 0-0 4, Malik Beauford 4-9 2-4 11, Keegan Phillips 2-2 0-1 4, Justin Kruszewski 0-1 1-2 1, Isiah Shirley 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Stephens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 14-20 66.
Halftime — Lewis Clark State 38, Florida College 32. 3-point goals — LCSC 12-32 (King 7-11, Nordland 2-4, Smith 1-6, Morris 1-3, Hamilton 1-1, Boykins 0-3, Lustig 0-2, Carpenter 0-2), FC 6-16 (Ginnis 5-7, Duda 1-3, Torrence 0-2, Hettinger 0-2, Beauford 0-1, Kruszewski 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 37 (Hamilton 9), FC 33 (Duda 8). Assists — LCSC 19 (Hamilton 4, Lustig 4, Smith 4), FC 7 (Duda 2, Martin 2). Total fouls — LCSC 18, FC 10. Attendance — 100.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDWSU, LC take home wins
SPOKANE — The Washington State men’s and women’s track and field teams combined for nine wins and 28 personal bests and Lewis-Clark State won the first mixed-gender 4x400-meter relay in school history at the Spokane Invitational held at The Podium.
The Wazzu winners included Micaela De Mello (60 meters, 7.46 seconds), Brooke Lyons (300, 38.82), Riley Pyeatt (mile, 5:07.08) and Tatum Moku (pole vault, 14-2) for the women while Mason Lawyer (60, 6.57), John Paredes (60 hurdles, 7.71), Grant Buckmiller (300, 32.73), Eli Lawrence (triple jump, 47 feet, 9 inches) and Kai Twaddle-Dunham (shot put, 54-0) won on the men’s side.
Buckmiller lowered his school-record in the 300 to 32.73 seconds while Lawyer posted the second-fastest time in the event at 33.11 in the 300. In that same event on the women’s side, Lyons’ time of 38.82 marked the second-fastest in program history.
The LC State mixed 4x400 team of Jordan Castillo, Sydnie Zywina, Trenton Johnson and Emily Collins won the program’s inaugural running of the event with a time of 3:40.90, beating teams from Eastern Washington, Portland State and Western Washington. Johnson also earned a second-place individual finish in the triple jump with a 47-foot showing.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLClearwater Valley 49, Deary 32
KOOSKIA — Harvey Wellard had what coach Alana Curtis called a “career night” as he and Hyson Scott scored 15 points apiece to lead Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to a 1A Whitepine League victory over Deary.
Matthew Louwien hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals to add another nine points for the victorious Rams (3-2, 3-0). Wyatt Vincent and Jacob Mechling scored a team-high eight points each for Deary.
DEARY (2-2, 2-2)
TJ Beyer 3 0-0 6, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 1-6 8, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Jacob Mechling 4 0-0 8, Blake Clark 2 0-2 4, Jaymon Keen 3 0-4 6. Totals 15 1-12 32.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-2, 3-0)
Harvey Wellard 4 3-6 15, Hyson Scott 6 3-7 15, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 9, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 0 2-6 2, Timuni Moses 2 2-2 6, Cason Curtis 0 2-2 2, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-23 49.
Deary 9 10 4 9—32
Clearwater Valley 14 10 15 10—49
3-point goals — Vincent, Wellard 4, Louwien 3.
Pomeroy 61, Tekoa-Rosalia 18
POMEROY — Making a successful Southeast 1B League debut, Pomeroy enjoyed three double-digit scoring performances and held visiting Tekoa-Rosalia to single digits in each frame.
Jett Slusser led the way for the Pirates (1-1, 1-0) with 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Kyzer Herres added another 12 points and seven rebounds, while Braxton McKeirnan had 11 points and five boards.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (0-1, 0-1)
Monroy 0 0-0 0, Bryan 1 0-0 2, Menga 1 1-2 4, Braun 0 0-0 0, G. Baumann 0 0-0 0, Place 1 1-3 3, Gump 0 0-0 0, J. Baumann 0 0-0 0, Rerecich 3 0-4 6, Weldy 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 2-9 18.
POMEROY (1-1, 1-0)
Jacob Reisinger 3 0-1 6, Braxton McKeirnan 5 1-3 11, Jett Slusser 8 0-0 17, Kyzer Herres 6 0-2 12, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 7, Rory McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Tyler Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 0 0-2 0, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 1-8 61.
Tekoa-Rosalia 9 5 0 4—18
Pomeroy 12 16 20 13—61
3-point goals — Menga, Weldy, Slusser, Morfin.
Salmon River 61, Highland 39
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins fielded four double-digit scorers in a nonleague win over Highland of Craigmont.
The balanced Savages (2-2) enjoyed 16 points from Riley Davis, 14 apiece from Gage Crump and Aaron Markley and 13 from Blake Shepherd. Trevor Knowlton led the Huskies (1-4) with 16 points of his own.
HIGHLAND (1-4)
Jackson Smith 3 0-0 8, Trevor Knowlton 6 4-9 16, Aaron Kinzer 2 0-0 5, Rhett Crow 1 3-6 5, H. Lunders 0 0-0 0, R. Martinson 1 3-6 5. Totals 13 10-21 39.
SALMON RIVER (2-2)
Gage Crump 5 2-3 14, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 5 1-2 13, Riley Davis 6 1-4 16, Aaron Markley 6 2-3 14, Kingston Pyle 2 0-0 4, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-11 61.
Highland 5 13 10 11—39
Salmon River 18 25 11 7—61
3-point goals — Smith 2, Kinzer, Davis 3, Crump 2, Shepherd 2.
Lapwai 57, Hagerman 44
LAPWAI — The reigning state champion Wildcats picked up their first win of the season, maintaining a steady edge in each of the first three quarters against visiting Hagerman with the help of an 18-point performance from Vincent Kipp.
Marcisio Noriega contributed another 14 points for Lapwai (1-3), which got seven players in all on the board.
HAGERMAN (3-3)
Ky Kendall 6 2-4 15, Martin Gonzalez 4 2-3 12, Jace Leavitt 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Mavencamp 3 0-0 6, Shaymus Merrill 0 0-0 0, Bear Rebon 0 0-0 0, Casen Knight 3 2-2 9, Adam Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 44.
LAPWAI (1-3)
Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 4 6-8 14, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Triston Konen 2 0-0 5, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 3, Douglas Pappan 2 1-4 5, Vincent Kipp 7 2-2 18, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 9-11 57.
Hagerman 4 12 12 16—44
Lapwai 10 19 18 10—57
3-point goals — Kendall, Gonzalez, Konen, McCormack, Kipp.
Columbia Burbank 70, Colfax 55
BURBANK, Wash. — In a rematch of last year’s Washington Class 2B state title game, the Coyotes got their revenge on the traveling Bulldogs.
Jayce Kelly paced Colfax (4-1) with 20 points and a 6-for-8 mark from the charity stripe and Adrik Jenkin added 14 points. Columbia Burbank (6-0) catapulted ahead early and remained in control thanks to 10 successful 3-point shots.
Colfax coach Reese Jenkin said the Bulldogs lost five seniors from last year’s state championship team while Burbank lost one from its runner-up squad.
“Tough environment — tons of things we can learn from,” Jenkin said. “Proud of how our kids competed. Definitely a great early-season test for us to get some experience.”
COLFAX (4-1)
Gunner Brown 3 0-0 6, Ledger Kelly 1 0-0 3, Jayce Kelly 6 6-8 20, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 4 3-5 14, JP McAnally 2 4-5 8, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 13-18 55.
COLUMBIA BURBANK (6-0)
Schumacher 1 0-0 3, Tariera 4 1-1 10, Friemodt 7 10-10 26, Ross 4 2-4 14, Scott 5 0-1 11, Leahy 1 0-0 2, Couch 1 2-2 4. Totals. 23 15-18 70
Colfax 8 16 11 20 — 55
Columbia Burbank 18 8 26 18 — 70
3-point goals — Ross 4, Scott 2, Friemodt 2, Jayce Kelly 2 Leger Kelly, Jenkin, Schumacher, Tariera 1.
Priest River 66, Orofino 59
OROFINO — The host Maniacs led through the opening quarter, but fell into a hole in the second en route to defeat against unbeaten 3A Central Idaho League rival Priest River.
Hudson Schneider (19 points), Quinton Naranjo (14) and Nick Bonner (13) all made major contributions for Orofino (3-2, 1-1). Maniacs coach Rocky Barlow attributed the loss to 14 offensive rebounds for the Spartans (6-0, 2-0) that “pretty much killed us.”
PRIEST RIVER (6-0, 2-0)
Lucas Matthews 2 0-2 4, Palmer Coleman 3 2-4 8, Sawyer Staudt 2 1-2 6, Ian Lamanna 2 2-4 7, Brock Kreager 3 0-0 8, Nate Stifel 7 5-6 19, Carter Cook 4 0-2 8, Brady Hatten 2 2-2 6. Totals 25 12-22 66.
OROFINO (3-2, 1-1)
Jake Runia 3 0-0 8, Nick Bonner 5 1-2 13, Hudson Schneider 7 3-4 19, Landon Conley 0 1-2 1, Blake Barlow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Olive 1 2-4 4, Quinton Naranjo 5 1-2 14. Totals 21 8-16 59.
Priest River 16 18 13 19—66
Orofino 19 8 14 18—59
3-point goals — Kreager 2, Staudt, Lamanna, Naranjo 3, Runia 2, Bonner 2, Schneider 2.
JV — Priest River 47, Orofino 37.
St. Maries 60, Grangeville 34
ST. MARIES — The Bulldogs lost to the Lumberjacks in a 3A Central Idaho League game that Grangeville coach Shawn Wolter said included “a lot of turnovers.”
Grangeville (1-4, 0-2) will return to the hardwood on Tuesday to host Prairie of Cottonwood.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPrairie 39, Grace 23
NEW PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Avenging a defeat in last season’s state semifinals, Prairie of Cottonwood shut out the Grace Grizzlies in the opening quarter en route to a New Plymouth Tournament victory.
Hailey Hanson (11 points, six steals) and Sage Elven (nine points, 13 rebounds) spearheaded the victory for the Pirates (6-1) against the reigning state champions.
GRACE (4-5)
Evie Olenslager 1 0-0 2, Kallie Stoddard 0 4-4 4, Paisley Barthlome 1 0-0 2, Karlie Christensen 1 0-0 3, Kamryn Manffield 2 0-0 4, Adi Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Shaston Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Lilly Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Presleigh Steadman 0 0-0 0, Callie Yost 2 0-0 4, Amanda Cooper 0 0-0 0, Tessica Jorgensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-4 23.
PRAIRIE (6-1)
Lexi Schumacher 3 1-2 7, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 5 0-2 11, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 0 1-2 1, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 4 1-2 9, Kylie Schumacher 4 1-3 9. Totals 16 4-11 39.
Grace 0 10 6 7—23
Prairie 10 5 10 14—39
3-point goals — Christensen.
Grangeville 84, St. Maries 9
ST. MARIES — A 32-0 opening quarter made a statement from Grangeville as the Bulldogs opened their 3A Central Idaho League season with a rout of host St. Maries.
Caryss Barger (22 points, five steals, four assists), Madalyn Green (13 points, six rebounds), Siena Wagner (12 points, six steals), Autumn Long (11 points) and Addisyn Vanderwall (eight points, 12 steals) were the heavy hitters for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0), who totaled a whopping 39 steals and 22 assists as a team.
GRANGEVILLE (3-3, 1-0)
Caryss Barger 7 2-4 22, Siena Wagner 5 1-2 12, Autumn Long 4 3-6 11, Kinsley Adams 2 0-0 5, Dusty Bashaw 2 0-2 4, Madalyn Green 6 1-2 13, Halle Told 2 0-0 5, Addisyn Vanderwall 2 4-6 8, Ila Wilkinson 3 0-0 6, Mikaela Klement 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 11-22 84.
ST. MARIES (2-5, 1-2)
Martin 1 0-0 3, Caldwell 0 0-2 0, Sloper 3 0-0 6, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-2 9.
Grangeville 32 16 24 12—84
St. Maries 0 2 3 4— 9
3-point goals — Barger 4, Wagner, Adams, Told, Martin.
Pomeroy 45, Tekoa-Rosalia 35
POMEROY — The host Pirates got eight scorers on the board in a Southeast 1B League win over Tekoa-Rosalia.
Kendyll Potoshnik totaled a team-high eight points for Pomeroy (1-1, 1-1), which trailed 8-5 through the opening quarter before asserting itself with a 15-8 showing in the second.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (0-1, 0-1)
Hanna Douglas 3 0-0 8, Ady Carren 0 0-0 0, Briley Smith 1 0-0 2, Avery Blank 1 0-0 2, Clare Wilkins 3 1-2 9, Libby Lehn 3 5-9 11, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Abagale McGuire 0 0-0 0, Ty Nomee 0 1-2 1, Justine Crane 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-13 35.
POMEROY (1-1, 1-1)
Hollie Van Vogt 2 1-3 5, Kendyll Potoshnik 3 1-1 8, Sadie Klaveano 2 0-1 4, Taylor Gilbert 3 1-2 7, Kiersten Bartels 2 1-1 5, Molly Warren 2 2-2 7, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 2 3-4 7, Carmen Fruh 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-14 45.
Tekoa-Rosalia 8 8 11 8—35
Pomeroy 5 15 13 2—45
3-point goals — Lehn 3, Douglas, Smith, Blank, Wilkins, Maley, Potoshnik, Warren.
Priest River 41, Orofino 30
OROFINO — In 3A Central Idaho League play, the Maniacs led at halftime, but fell to a post-intermission rally from visiting Priest River.
Rilee Diffin tallied a team-high 11 points for Orofino (2-6, 0-2).
PRIEST RIVER (5-1, 1-0)
Haylee Church 2 1-2 7, McKinley Burgess 0 0-0 0, Desi Humphrey 2 6-6 10, Paityn Yount 3 0-0 7, Lizzie McCracken 1 0-6 2, Haley Braae 0 0-0 0, Aleigha Jensen 6 0-1 15. Totals 15 6-13 41.
OROFINO (2-6, 0-2)
Maddy Waters 0 0-2 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 2 0-0 6, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardin 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 4 0-0 8, Rilee Diffin 5 1-2 11. Totals 13 1-4 30.
Priest River 9 8 10 14—41
Orofino 8 13 4 5—30
3-point goals — Jenson 3, Church, Yount, Tondevold 2, Beardin.
Potlatch 43, Clearwater Valley 37
POTLATCH — In a back-and-forth 2A Whitepine League game, the host Loggers held off Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to claim their first win of the season.
Potlatch (1-6, 1-4) pitched a 7-0 shutout through the opening quarter, only for the Rams (3-4, 1-4) to pull back even at 16 by halftime. The Loggers established a slight edge in each of the third and fourth quarters to right the ship.
A complete box score was not available.
Clearwater Valley 0 16 5 16—37
Potlatch 7 9 8 19—43
Salmon River 47, Highland 35
RIGGINS — Trailing 22-14 through the opening half, unbeaten Salmon River of Riggins came roaring back to claim a nonleague win over Highland of Craigmont.
The Savages (5-0) more-than-doubled their point total with a 20-point third quarter, then dominated the fourth 13-4 to establish a comfortable margin of victory. Hailey Click led the Huskies (3-4) with 20 points.
A complete box was not available.
Highland 7 15 9 4—35
Salmon River 6 8 20 13—47
Columbia Burbank 50, Colfax 40
BURBANK, Wash. — The host Coyotes beat the Bulldogs behind double-digit performances from Hailey Jamison (19 points), Azlyn Pariera (18) and Olivia Lee (10).
Allie Jenkin of Colfax (3-2) led all scorers with five 3-pointers and 21 total points.
COLFAX (3-2)
Brenna Gilchrist 1 4-6 6, Isabella Huntley 1 0-0 2, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 8 0-4 21, Sunsia Dall 0 0-0 0, Cianna Gibb 2 2-4 6, Lola Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Riley Hennigar 0 5-6 5. Totals 12 11-20 40.
COLUMBIA BURBANK (3-2)
Soraya Lopez-Cisneros 0 0-0 0, Taya Riner 0 0-2 0, Hailey Jamison 8 2-4 19, Lilliana Iniquez Grazalez 0 0-0 0, Olivia Lee 4 1-3 10, Alica Garcia 0 0-0 0, Alexia Haley 0 0-0 0, Karah Miller 1 0-0 3, Allyson Paget 0 0-0 0, Azlyn Pariera 6 6-8 18. Totals 19 9-17 50.
Colfax 17 7 10 6 — 40
Columbia Burbank 17 9 10 14 — 50
3-point goals — Jenkin 5, Jamison, Lee, Miller.
Colton 67, Waitsburg 17
COLTON — Ella Nollmeyer amassed 31 points for the host Wildcats in a Southeast 1B League win over Waitsburg.
Clair Moehrle (12 points) and Rory Weber (11) made their own double-digit contributions to the triumphant effort for Colton (2-2, 2-1).
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Viking twinbill delayed
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse girls and boys basketball doubleheader versus Dayton previously scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of illness at Dayton High School.
The games have been rescheduled to Jan. 31 back at Palouse.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bantams, Pirates medal at Williams invite
SPANGLE, Wash. — Clarkston’s Micah Kanooth made a second-place showing at 106 pounds while compatriot Makenzie Weza was runner-up in the 125-pound girls division of the Brice Williams Invitational held at Liberty High School.
Jess Winona and Peyton Cannon took third place at 165 and 190 pounds, respectively, to lead the way for Pomeroy.
“A few weeks into the season and the guys are already showing good improvement,” Pomeroy coach Matthew Slaybaugh said.