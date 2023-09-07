Jordyn Brooks set for Seahawks opener

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks walks on the field during practice June 6 at the team's facilities in Renton, Wash.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Somewhat lost in the wash of excitement and attention that comes with the start of a new season is a notable injury recovery that’s taken place for the Seattle Seahawks.

On New Year’s Day, Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks was helped off the field with the first major injury of his career — a torn ACL in his right knee, which appeared likely to sideline him well into the start of the upcoming season.

Tags

Recommended for you