Kase Wynott commits to Utah State

Senior Lapwai guard and reigning Class 1A Idaho Player of the Year Kase Wynott announced via Twitter Tuesday his commitment to the Utah State Aggies of the Mountain West conference.
Utah State is coached by former Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle.
Montana State was one of the first schools to recruit Wynott and Sprinkle’s recruitment of the two-time Idaho class 1A Division 1 state champion continued with the Aggies, which helped contribute to Wynott’s decision.
“(The coaches) were at Montana State before coming over to Utah State and I developed a really good relationship with them,” Wynott said. “They were the first school that really started to recruit me. When I went on my visit at Utah State — the culture they had with the student section and their facilities was super nice.”
Wynott, who averaged 35.8 points, seven assists and 3.1 blocks per game this past season, had several offers to choose from.
He had offers from Montana, Montana State, , Idaho State, Idaho, Weber State, Eastern Washington and Indiana State.
This is the second year in a row that the Wildcats have had a highly sought-after recruit: Wynott’s former teammate Titus Yearout is currently playing for the Vandals and he, along with Lapwai coach Zach Eastman and Wynott’s family offered guidance in his decision.
“The best advice I gave Kase was ‘go somewhere that really wants you,’ ” Eastman said. “You might have some of the best schools looking at you, but go to the school that actually is putting in the time and wants you. Everyone wants to feel wanted and I believe with the coaching staff, from the change from Montana, they came to Lapwai ... and that’s really bigtime when a Mountain West school is coming to a little town like Lapwai.”
The commitment to the Aggies also puts Wynott in one of the best overall conferences in men’s college basketball right now.
San Diego State were the runners-up in the 2023 men’s national championship game and four teams from the conference, including Utah State, made it to the national championship tournament that year.
“I’m super excited,” Wynott said. “It’s a high-level conference. Just this year, a Mountain West team was in the national championship team. So, I’m just ready to compete and play against the best. I’m super excited.”
Of course, the journey for Wynott isn’t quite over yet at Lapwai.
Now that Wynott has made his decision on where to play in the winter of 2024, he will play his final season with the Wildcats in the 2023-24 season — with the potential to end his high school career as a three-time state champion and the all-time state leader in points scored.
“I’m really glad Kase has that pressure off of where he wants to go to school,” Eastman said. “Now he can focus on winning his third state championship. He’s a preseason Gatorade Player of the Year candidate and he’s very, very close to the all-time scoring record of Idaho. And he’s going to break that this year. And it’s probably going to a record not many can touch for a long time.”
Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.
