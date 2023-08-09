Kase Wynott commits to Utah State

Lapwai guard Kase Wynott dunks over Liberty Charter’s Kade Johnson during Thursday’s opening round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A DI State Championship basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.

 Zach Wilkinson / Daily News

Senior Lapwai guard and reigning Class 1A Idaho Player of the Year Kase Wynott announced via Twitter Tuesday his commitment to the Utah State Aggies of the Mountain West conference.

Utah State is coached by former Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle.