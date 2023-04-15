SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic homered for the fourth consecutive game and Ty France extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Kelenic connected in the second inning against Austin Gomber (0-3) to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead and extend his hitting streak to a career-high eight games.

