SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic hit his 10th homer of the season and Luis Castillo pitched six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-2 on Monday night.

Kelenic also singled twice and had three RBI. Jose Caballero launched a three-run homer and Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three times as the Mariners matched a season high for runs.