Velázquez hits grand slam as Cubs rally past Mariners

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez catches a fly ball by Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 AP Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernández and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners stopped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kelenic’s homer landed in the upper center-field bleachers and traveled 482 feet, the second-longest at Wrigley Field since Statcast began tracking in 2015 and trailing only Willson Contreras’ 491-footer in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series.