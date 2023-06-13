AREA ROUNDUP
The defending Idaho Class 1A Division II state champion Kendrick Tigers will face the 1A Division I state champion Oakley Hornets as part of the Battle in Boise season-opening football event on Sept. 1, it was announced.
The event will be held at Boise State University’s home field in Albertsons Stadium, and will feature three total games, with the Emmett Huskies taking on the Fruitland Grizzlies and the Burley Bobcats facing the Vallivue Falcons in the other two installments.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLNorthern Lakes Mountaineers 10, Orofino Merchants 3
OROFINO — A seven-run explosion in the top of the seventh inning proved decisive for the Mountaineers of Rathdrum against the host Merchants in American Legion league play.
Orofino, which had hung close with visiting Northern Lakes for the first six innings, managed an answer of only one run in the bottom of the seventh en route to defeat in a game which saw it total seven fielding errors.
Northern Lakes 100 101 7—10 7 0
Orofino 001 001 1— 3 3 7
T. Ellwood, R. Ellwood (6), K. Wells (7), G. Allaway (7) and J. Cooksey; Drew Hanna, Quinton Naranjo (7), Dash Barlow (7) and Silas Naranjo.
Northern Lakes hits — Ellwood 2 (2B), K. Wells 2 (2B), Allaway, Cooksey, C. Lenz.
Orofino hits — Q. Naranjo, Gavin Christopherson, K. Phillips.
CDA Lumbermen 9-14, Lewis-Clark Twins 8-3
COEUR D’ALENE — The visiting Twins came up just short in Game 1 before falling hard for a six-inning mercy rule loss in Game 2 of an American Legion league doubleheader against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen.
Lewis-Clark trailed substantially most of the way in the first game, but pulled within a single run in the sixth before failing to move the board again when it needed to in the top of the seventh. In the nightcap, the Twins were up 2-1 through the first inning, but fell into a hole after conceding four runs in the second.
Hayden Line led the way for Lewis-Clark at bat, notching three hits with a double and three RBI in Game 1 before firing the twinbill’s only home run in Game 2.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 101 024 0—8 12 1
Coeur d’Alene 140 040 x—9 10 0
Guy Krasselt, Trace Green (3), Toby Elliott (5) and Race Currin; A. Currie, C. Elliott (5), K. Seman (6) and J. Taylor.
Lewis-Clark hits — Chris Ricard 3 (2 2B), Hayden Line 3 (2B), E. Taylor 2 (2B), K. Daniel 2 (2B), K. Barden (2B), Krasselt.
Coeur d’Alene hits — J. Brown 3 (2B), C. Robinett 2, T. Shepard (2B), B. Hall, C. Erickson, J. Taylor, O. Benson.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 200 010— 3 3 5
Coeur d’Alene 140 414—14 9 1
Sam Lindsley, K. Daniel (3), C. Ray (4), E. Taylor (6) and Emmitt Slagg; Benson, Robinett (5) and Taylor.
Lewis-Clark hits — Line (HR), Taylor, Barden.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Hall 2, Shepard 2, Elliott 2, Robinett (3B), Erickson, N. Christ.
