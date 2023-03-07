After their dramatic run to the school’s first state boys basketball title in 38 years, it was only to be expected that the Kendrick Tigers would figure prominently in the Idaho Class 1A Division II All-Tournament honors released Monday.

Freshman Nathan Tweit was named tournament MVP, having scored a team-high 57 points — an average of 19 per game — over the course of last week’s state championships. Senior Jagger Hewett was named to the all-tournament first team, and juniors Ty Koepp and Hunter Taylor received honorable mentions.