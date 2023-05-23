AREA ROUNDUP
The 2023 ABCA Kids Clinic will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harris Field ahead of the Avista World Series.
The event will also give kids ages 5-12 an opportunity to interact with all competing teams. It’ll be a free clinic, sponsored by Catalyst Medical Group and P1FCU.
Participants must wear athletic shoes and bring a glove. A limited number of extra gloves will be available for those without access to equipment.
Kids will also receive a free shirt, hot dog, Pepsi drink and one general admission ticket to the World Series, which begins Friday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU signs final 3
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team completed its 2023 roster with the addition of three signings.
The Cougars added fifth-year transfer from UC Davis Lana Radakovic and a pair of freshmen in Italy native Emma Barbero and Lucie Blazkova from the Czech Republic.
Radakovic will provide depth at the middle blocker position, which was a position that WSU suffered multiple early-season setbacks due to injuries.
She started 41 matches as a middle blocker for UC Davis.
Barbero and Blazkova both bring a plethora of experience in international competition.
Blazkova is a native of Ceska Trebova, Czech Republic, and played at the highest level of women’s club volleyball in her home country for VK Dukla Liberec, where she helped her team to a pair of league championships and a runner-up finish in the Czech Cup.
Barbero, a libero from Asti, Italy, comes to the Palouse from Italy where she also played at the highest level of club volleyball and spent the last two year with Vallefoglia of the Italia Women’s Serie A1. She had spent the previous two seasons with Club Italia of the Italia Women’s Serie A2 and twice earned libero of the tournament recognition at the 2021 U18 FIVB World Championship and the 2020 U17 European Championship, respectively.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLCougs sign international recruit
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team announced Eleonora Villa as the fifth member of its 2023-24 signing class.
“I am thrilled about signing Eleonora Villa,” WSU women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge said in a news release. “She is an extraordinary basketball talent and guard who possesses exceptional game instincts and skills.”
Villa is a 5-foot-8 guard from Lissone, Italy. She has a been a mainstay in the Italian National Women’s basketball program since 2020.
In 2022, the guard played for Italy at the 2022 FIBA U-18 Women’s European Championship, where she led her country to fifth-place finish.
She has played club basketball for Limonta Sport Costa Masnage for the last three seasons.
Through 30 games this season, she is averaging 13.2 points while shooting at a 43% clip. She has made 44 3-pointers this season, averaging 1.5 per game.
In Novemember, Villa scored a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to a career-best 31 points against Treviso. She scored double-digit points in 21 of her 30 games.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC inks Gomez
The Lewis-Clark State golf team recently announced the latest addition to the women’s team in Mexico’s Natalia Gomez.
“A huge signing for the women’s program,” Lewis-Clark State golf coach Zach Anderson said in a news release. “Nati will bring a ton of high-level international junior golf experience to our women’s team. She will be an impact player for us the second she gets on campus. We could not be more excited to see the success she will have on and off the course during her time as a Warrior.”
Gomez has competed in over 25 tournaments on the international level. The incoming freshman competed in tourments such as Copa Valle de Mexico and Nacional Internacional Puebla.
“Being the newest Warrior feels unbelievable,” Gomez said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who supported me in this process, especially to my parents who were always there for me, supporting me at every step and in everything I needed. And grateful to Coach Zach for the opportunity; I can’t wait to compete and give my best in everything so that I can be a better person and athlete.”