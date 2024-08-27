AREA ROUNDUP

OROFINO — David Kludt of Kamiah boys basketball surpassed the thousand-point career scoring mark as he led the undefeated Kubs to a 66-34 nonleague victory over host Orofino on Thursday.

It was a slow start for Kamiah (8-0), which trailed 10-8 through the first quarter, but a 26-7 showing in the second quickly flipped the script. Kludt totaled 22 points and 14 rebounds for the day, raising his career score total to 1,018 points in the process. Matthew Oatman (16 points) and Jack Engledow (12) also made double-digit contributions for the Kubs (8-0), who currently rank No. 1 in Idaho’s Class 2A state media poll.

Nick Bonner led the way for Orofino (2-7) with 17 points.

KAMIAH (8-0)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 3 0-0 6, Jack Engledow 4 0-0 12, Matthew Oatman 6 0-0 16, Everett Oatman 1 1-2 3, Dave Kludt 9 1-1 22, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 3 0-0 7, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-3 66.

OROFINO (2-7)

Jake Runia 1 0-0 2, Nick Bonner 7 2-2 17, Hudson Schneider 1 0-0 2, Landon Bernett 1 2-2 5, Landon Conley 1 0-2 2, Blake Barlow 2 1-2 6, Aiden Olive 0 0-0 0, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-8 34.

Kamiah 8 26 18 14—66

Orofino 10 7 7 10—34

3-point goals — Engledow 4, Oatman 4, Kludt 3, Landmark, Bonner, Bernett, Barlow.

JV — Kamiah def. Orofino.

Potlatch 66, Lakeside 62

POTLATCH — A strong third quarter helped the host Loggers pull past Lakeside of Plummer for a notable nonleague victory.

Everett Lovell shot 10-for-17 from the field and totaled 26 points for Potlatch (5-4), and Chase Lovell added another 21 points.

Lakeside (7-4), which is a returning state finalist and ranked No. 3 in the most recent Idaho Class 2A state media poll, led 34-30 through the first half before the Loggers found “better offensive execution,” in the words of coach Ryan Ball, to muster a 19-11 showing in the third.

“I was very pleased with the way they played hard for all four quarters tonight, and it made a difference,” Ball added.

LAKESIDE (7-4)

Hallah Peone 6 0-2 15, Furyus Lovie 2 0-0 4, Lorrell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Preston SpottedHorse 7 0-0 18, Dredon Sines 0 0-0 0, Tyson Charley 5 2-3 13, Jayden Pluff 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 2-5 62.

POTLATCH (5-4)

Tyson Chambers 4 1-2 9, Chase Lovell 6 4-5 21, Everett Lovell 10 5-7 26, Jameson Morris 3 0-0 8, Brody Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-14 66.

Lakeside 17 17 11 17—62

Potlatch 16 14 19 17—66

3-point goals — SpottedHorse 4, Peone 3, Charley, C. Lovell 5, Morris 2, E. Lovell.

JV — Potlatch def. Lakeside.

Kendrick 52, St. Maries 50

KENDRICK — With the Tigers and Lumberjacks knotted at 50 in the final seconds of regulation, Kendrick’s Maddox Kirkland stole the ball and Ralli Roetcisoender sank the go-ahead shot under the rim to secure the nonleague win.

“We got down early in the game and our guys just showed composure,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said.

Roetcisoender paced the Tigers (5-4) with four 3-point goals and 26 total points. Maddox Kirkland scored another nine. Steve Kirkland said Cade Silflow played good defense on St. Maries threat JJ Yearout.

ST. MARIES (5-4)

Jaxson Harold 0 0-0 0, Keanne Garcia 1 0-0 2, Kayson Sexton 0 0-0 0, Jack Barta 2 0-0 5, JJ Yearout 5 2-3 15, Isaiah Gustaffe 8 2-4 18, Brock Barta 1 0-0 2, Landon Riberich 3 0-0 6, Trenton Riberich 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-7 50.

KENDRICK (5-4)

Maddox Kirkland 4 1-1 9, Cade Silflow 3 0-0 7, Ralli Roetcisoender 10 2-4 26, Kolt Koepp 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Cook 0 0-2 0, Hudson Kirkland 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 6-11 52.

St. Maries 13 12 7 18 — 50

Kendrick 10 10 13 19 — 52

3-point goals — Roetcisoender 4, Yearout 3, Gustaffe 2, Silflow, Hudson Kirkland, Barta.

JV — Kendrick 46, St. Maries 33.

Colfax 73, Asotin 38

COLFAX — The host Bulldogs came out strong with a 25-9 opening quarter and maintained the edge throughout for a Northeast 2B League win over Asotin.

Adrik Jenkin of Colfax (11-1, 2-0) went 7-for-11 from 3-point range and led all scorers for the game with 29 points. Cody Ells and AJ Olerich notched 12 points apiece for the beaten Panthers (9-2, 1-2).

ASOTIN (9-2, 1-2)

Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Peter Eggleston 1 1-2 3, Spencer Conklin 0 0-0 0, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Sam Hall 3 0-0 7, Cody Ells 4 2-3 12, Sam Schaefer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 2-2 12, Kaden Amend 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 7-9 38.

COLFAX (11-1, 2-0)

Gunner Brown 2 2-2 6, Ledger Kelly 3 0-0 7, Jayce Kelly 4 1-2 9, Dillon Thompson 2 3-4 8, Adrik Jenkin 10 2-2 29, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 2 2-2 6, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 2 0-0 6, Erik Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-12 73.

Asotin 9 8 11 10—38

Colfax 25 15 19 14—73

3-point goals — Ells 2, Hall, Jenkin 7, C. McAnally 2, L. Kelly, Thompson.

JV — Colfax def. Asotin.

Timberline 52, St. John Bosco 47

WEIPPE — Korbin Christopherson and Justice Richardson came out of intermission with what coach Pat Christopherson called a “huge effort” to spearhead a pivotal third-quarter surge for Timberline of Weippe en route to a 1A Whitepine League win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.

Richardson finished with a game high 19 points, while Korbin Christopherson totaled 18 for the Spartans (4-4, 4-3). Cody Weckman (18 points) and Nathan Wassmuth (17) headed up the offense for the Patriots (1-10, 1-7), who led 26-23 at halftime.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-10, 1-7)

Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 0 1-4 1, Tommy Rose 2 1-2 5, Cody Weckman 7 2-4 18, Henry Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-2 0, Zack Murdoch 1 0-0 2, Nathan Wassmuth 7 3-4 17, Connor Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Glenn Parmentier 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-16 47.

TIMBERLINE (4-4, 4-3)

Ares Mabberly 1 2-2 4, Clayton Hunter 1 0-0 3, Terrin Hueth 2 0-0 5, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Korbin Christopherson 6 5-10 18, Parker Hodges 0 3-6 3, Justice Richardson 7 5-5 19. Totals 17 15-23 52.

St. John Bosco 11 15 9 12—47

Timberline 11 12 18 11—52

3-point goals — Weckman 2, Hunter, Hueth, Christopherson.

JV — Timberline 24, St. John Bosco 12.

Troy 46, Genesee 35

TROY — The Trojans made seven of their 14 total steals in the second quarter to turn the tide in their favor en route to a nonleague win over visiting Genesee.

Rowan Tyler converted four 3-point goals and led all scorers with 16 points to power Troy (1-3) in what was its first victory of the season. Teammate Dominic Holden joined him in double figures with 11 points, while Makhi Durrett had a team-high six steals to go with his four points.

Noah Bollman (13 points) and Jackson Banks (11) provided a majority of the points for the beaten Bulldogs (3-6).

GENESEE (3-6)

Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Noah Bollman 4 4-4 13, Jackson Banks 3 3-6 11, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Braxtyn Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 7-10 35.

TROY (1-3)

Wade Moser 2 0-2 4, Rowan Tyler 5 2-4 16, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 2-2 11, Connor Wilson 2 0-0 4, Braddock Buchanan 2 0-0 5, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 4, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 46.

Genesee 16 5 4 10—35

Troy 14 12 11 9—46

3-point goals — Banks 2, Bollman, Hubbard, Tyler 4, Holden 3, Buchanan.

JV — Troy 24, Genesee 15.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLLa Grande 44, Lewiston 43

A Bengal buzzer-beater fell short and visiting La Grande (Ore.) prevailed by a single point in an all-Tiger nonleague clash.

“We had really great energy and Addy McKarcher played a great game,” Lewiston coach Julie Fisher said. “We just allowed their frantic pace to speed us up, and we committed too many turnovers in the totality of the game that came back to bite us in the end.”

The Bengals slipped to 5-8 on the season, while the Tigers moved to a perfect 9-0.

A box score was not available at press time.

Genesee 61, Potlatch 23

GENESEE — Kendra Meyer hit five 3-pointers and totaled 25 points to highlight a dominant nonleague victory for unbeaten Genesee against visiting Asotin.