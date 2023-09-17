AREA ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — Lucius Comis got things started with a kickoff return touchdown on the opening play and the unbeaten Logos Knights of Moscow shut out visiting Genesee 64-0 in Whitepine League Division I football action on Saturday at their home field.
Comis would score again on a 51-yard passing play from Jack Driskill, who ran for two more touchdowns and passed for another before swapping out as quarterback. Relief QBs Baxter Covington and Joseph Sensing helped keep the scoreboard moving for the Knights (4-0, 3-0), with Covington rushing for 86 yards and passing for 50 before Sensing put in 32 yards on the ground and 28 through the air.
A defensive highlight came when Gunnar Holloway forced a safety on Genesee (0-3, 0-3) in what would become the second shutout victory of the season for Logos, which had previously never held an opposing team under 20 points in a two-year program history. The Knights currently hold third place in Idaho Class 1A Division I state media polling.
Genesee 0 0 0 0— 0
Logos 24 24 8 8—64
Logos — Lucius Comis 72 kickoff return (George Evans run)
Logos — Comis 51 pass from Jack Driskill (Paul Grieser pass from Driskill)
Logos — Driskill 10 run (Evans run)
Logos — Gunnar Holloway safety
Logos — Driskill 4 run (pass failed)
Logos — Dominic Porras 17 pass from Driskill (Baxter Covington run)
Logos — Honour Mallery 23 run (Covington run)
Logos — Gabe Igielski 6 pass from Covington (Covington run)
Logos — Joseph Sensing 15 run (Peter Story pass from Sensing)
Manson 42, Asotin 26
SPOKANE — Asotin suffered its first defeat of the season, dropping a nonleague game to the Manson Trojans at Whitworth University.
The Panthers (2-1) fell behind 21-6 in the first half, but pulled within one score of Manson (3-0) three separate times in the second before the Trojans pulled away for good.
“(Manson’s) a good team,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We didn’t come out of the chute like we wanted us too but we flipped a switch and for the most part of the game competed really well. ... Our kids competed — I was proud of our effort. Our guys battled.”
Panther quarterback Cody Ells had 209 yards on the day with four total touchdowns — two passing and two rushing. His brother Gavin Ells had 91 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Manson 14 7 7 14—42
Asotin 0 6 6 14—26
Manson — Vince Strecker 2 run (Chris Vasquez kick)
Manson — Cal Beazley 11 pas from Strecker (Vasquez kick)
Asotin — Wyatt Caldwell 3 pass from Cody Ells (kick failed)
Manson — Angel Lopez 31 pass from Strecker (Vasquez kick)
Asotin — Cody Ells 6 run (pass failed)
Manson — Lopez 10 run (Vasquez kick)
Asotin — Cody Ells 1 run (Caldwell from Ells)
Manson — Ati Escalera 59 run (Vasquez kick)
Asotin — Gavin Ells 27 pass from Cody Ells (pass failed)
Manson — Lopez 53 run (Vasquez kick)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLLapwai takes two at home
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats earned straight-sets victories over the Highland Huskies of Craigmont and the Timberline Spartans of Weippe in back-to-back Whitepine League Division II matches.
Lapwai (3-6) won with scorelines of 25-16, 25-11, 25-13 over Highland and 25-11, 25-22, 25-19 over Timberline.
“Overall, I think our team had a great amount of energy and excitement,” Lapwai coach Sequoia Dance-Leighton said. “... We were able to execute how we’ve been practicing.”
Leloni Ellenwood had 47 assists and 14 aces on the day, and Jayden Leighton had 21 total kills for the Wildcats.
Bulldogs fall to Saxons
COLFAX — Larger-division foe Ferris of Spokane inflicted a 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 25-14 nonleague defeat on Colfax.
Hailey Demler had a standout showing in the ultimately unsuccessful effort, amassing 17 kills, 24 digs, six blocks and five aces for the Bulldogs (2-2). Teammate Lauryn York dished out 35 assists.
JV — Colfax def. Ferris 2-1.
St. Maries downs Grangeville
ST. MARIES — The Lumberjacks knocked off the visiting Bulldogs in straight sets in a 2A Central Idaho League match.
Full information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERGrangeville 8, St. Maries 0
GRANGEVILLE — Adrian Rodriguez recorded a hat-trick of goals for the Bulldogs in an Intermountain League win over the visiting Lumberjacks.
Jack Bransford added two goals in the first half.
Grangeville (4-4, 4-4) outshot St. Maries (0-7, 0-6) 20-3.
St. Maries 0 0—0
Grangeville 5 3—8
Grangeville — Jack Bransford, 2nd.
Grangeville — Ryan Newson, 16th.
Grangeville — Bransford, 18th.
Grangeville — Adrian Rodriguez, 29th.
Grangeville — Alex Pineda, 30th.
Grangeville — Rodriguez, 43rd.
Grangeville — Rodriguez, 59th.
Grangeville — George Willis, 61st.
Shots — St. Maries 3, Grangeville 20.
Saves — St Maries: Will Dittman 7, Brian Martin 3; Grangeville: Logan Weber 2.
Post Falls 3, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — The Bears held even with visiting Post Falls through the opening half, but gave up two goals after intermission en route to defeat.
Moscow falls to 0-6-1 on the season. Complete information was not available.
Post Falls 1 2—3
Moscow 1 0—1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERLewiston 5, McCall-Donnelly 0
McCALL — Dayvee Maurer scored her first goal of the season in Lewiston’s win over McCall-Donnelly.
Jessa Hartwig pitched in two goals and two assists.
The Bengals (6-3-2) outshot the Vandals (1-7) 16-2.
Lewiston 3 2—0
McCall 0 0—0
Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake (Jessa Hartwig), 3rd.
Lewiston — Hartwig (Bonebrake), 20th.
Lewiston — Dayvee Maurer (Hartwig), 27th.
Lewiston — Bonebrake (Morgan Cook), 45th.
Lewiston — Hartwig, 49th.
Shots — Lewiston 16, McCall 2
Saves — Lewiston: Kenedie Clar 2; McCall: 9.
St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1
GRANGEVILLE — Liara Sullivan scored in the 69th minute to help St. Maries inflict an Intermountain League defeat on the Bulldogs.
Full information was not available.
St. Maries 1 1—2
Grangeville 1 0—1
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYHounds, Knights stand out at MacDowell Invite
Logos of Moscow and Pullman swept the top two spots in individual and team competition on the girls side while Pullman won the boys team event in the Les MacDowell Invite held at the Lewis-Clark State cross country course in the Lewiston Orchards.
Pullman’s Shahad Akasha finished first in the girls race with a personal record 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 6 seconds to lead the Greyhounds to a second-place team result. Sara Casebolt of Logos came in behind Akasha in 19:48, heading up the Knights’ team charge to victory.
Lucas Clements of Lewiston was the top area finisher in the boys race with a third-place time of 16:38, while Leonardo Hoffman led the Greyhound boys to their team title with a fourth-place individual mark of 16:50.
“Not only did we have an individual championship and team championship titles, but a team-wide wave of PRs,” Pullman coach Alexandra Potratz-Lee said. “I’ve been saying this from the beginning, but there is something really special about this team — not only are they hard-working, but they’re so full of heart.”
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 57; 2. Pullman 60; 3. Medical Lake 67; 4. St. George’s 81; 5. College Place 107; 6. Grangeville 111; 7. Troy 181.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Shahad Akasha, Pul, 19:06; 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 19:48; 3. Regan Thomas, SG, 20:08; 4. Allie Robertson, NWC, 20:09; 5. Kaylee Dennler, ML, 20:09; 6. Ada Harris, Pul, 20:20; 7. Mari Calene, Log, 20:30; 8. Kaitlyn Wiley, ML, 21:04; 9. Alyssa Kruger, Dav, 21:30; 10. Remmy Kiltz, SG, 21:38.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 78; 2. Valley Christian 85; 3. College Place 129; 4. Lewiston 154; 5. Medical Lake 162; 6. Asotin 182; 7. St. George’s 182; 8. Logos 194; 9. Grangeville 209; 10. Freeman 243; 11. Cheney 265; 12. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 287; 13. Davenport 289; 14. Colton 383; 15. Troy 423.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Benjamin Morales, SG, 16:01; 2. Jio Herrera, CP, 16:17; 3. Lucas Clements, Lew, 16:38; 4. Leonardo Hoffman, Pul, 16:50; 5. Micah Bilbruck, VC, 16:55; 6. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 17:00; 7. James Stubbers, Lew, 8. Preston Arnold, VC, 17:01; 9. Nakai Ornelas, ML; 10. Wesley Hendrickson, VC.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGCrossler delivers for Bears at home meet
MOSCOW — Noah Crossler of host Moscow won the boys 100-yard butterfly and 200 breaststroke events while Lewiston freshmen Sophia Carr and Ryann Schraufnagel took second place in the girls 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle, respectively, in an Inland Empire League meet at Memorial Gym pool.
Top-three finishes by area swimmers are listed below.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 2. Moscow (Claire Bernards, McKenna Sept, Suzanne Martin, Hannah Hoesman), 2:13.95.
500 freestyle — 2. Ryann Schraufnagel, Lew, 5:57.13.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Lewiston (Ryleigh Bamer, Ava de Leeuw, Reina Montecchi, Mia Driggs), 1:47.38.
100 backstroke — 2. Sophia Carr, Lew, 1:10.92.
100 breaststroke — 3. Martin, Mos, 1:17.81.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Lewiston (Maggie Carr, S. Carr, Corinne Sawyer, Schraufnagel), 4:12.23.
BOYS
100 butterfly — 1. Noah Crossler, Mos, 55.42.
200 breaststroke — 1. Crossler, Mos, 1:08.02.
Hounds third at Mid-Columbia Invite
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Pullman girls scored third overall among the 17-team field and first among Class 2A schools in the Mid-Columbia Invite held at Mark Morris High School.
Bree Myers medaled in three individual events and helped the Greyhounds take second place in the 200 medley relay.
Top-three finishes for Pullman are listed below.
Team scores — 1. Hanford 441; 2. Richland 238; 3. Pullman 220.
200 medley relay — 2. Bree Myers, Hazel Edge, Codi Thomas, Poppy Edge, 2:10.19.
100 butterfly — 3. Myers, 1:04.37.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Thomas, Abby Wu, H. Edge, P. Edge, 1:58.09.
100 backstroke — 2. Myers, 1:05.01.
CORRECTION
Due to incorrect information being provided to the Lewiston Tribune, the wrong results for a Lewis-Clark State cross country meet ran in Saturday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Results for the team from Friday’s meet are featured below.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC fields top non-Division I runners at WSU Invite
COLFAX — Carter Gordon and Brooklyn Shell finished with the top marks for the Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams at the WSU Invitational on Friday in Colfax.
Shell set a personal-best in the 6-kilometer run with a time of 22 minutes, 19.3 seconds — good for 14th overall among the women. Gordon had his own PR in the men’s 8k with a 15th-place time of 24:57.4.
The Warriors’ women’s team finished fourth at the meet behind NCAA Division-I programs Washington State, Gonzaga and Idaho, and the men’s team was fifth, trailing the same DI schools and Cascade Conference rival Eastern Oregon.
Both Shell and Gordon were the top non-DI runners in their respective races.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC drops match to Corban
Lewis-Clark State dropped a four-set Cascade Conference match to visiting Bushnell at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The set scores were 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-14 as the Warriors fell to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors with 12 kills and added four blocks. Kenzie Dean led the team in both digs and aces with 13 and five, respectively, and Abbey Neff had 12 assists.
Thunderbirds tame Vandals
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Vandals fell in straight sets to host Southern Utah with a scoreline of 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.
Sophomore outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had a team-high 10 kills for Idaho (1-11), while Taylor Brickey added eight and Kaelyn Muell offered up 21 assists.