Kole Scharnhorst

This year’s Genesee Bulldogs baseball team was senior-free and fielded only three juniors with a combined three innings’ worth of past varsity pitching experience — two of those coming from Kole Scharnhorst.

It therefore fell to the 5-foot-10 left-hander to take on a leadership role for the young program, and he stepped up to the task. Scharnhorst excelled in both aspects of the game as Genesee collected its first win of the season on May 1 against Lapwai, pitching five innings while managing three hits in the Whitepine League encounter.

