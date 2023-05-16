This year’s Genesee Bulldogs baseball team was senior-free and fielded only three juniors with a combined three innings’ worth of past varsity pitching experience — two of those coming from Kole Scharnhorst.
It therefore fell to the 5-foot-10 left-hander to take on a leadership role for the young program, and he stepped up to the task. Scharnhorst excelled in both aspects of the game as Genesee collected its first win of the season on May 1 against Lapwai, pitching five innings while managing three hits in the Whitepine League encounter.
“I think he threw 107 in that game and also led us at the plate, so it was good stuff,” coach Pete Crowley said of Scharnhorst. “... He had really good command that night and was able to keep them off guard.”
Scharnhorst was back at it at the plate the next day with another three hits in another win over Lapwai, which would prove to be the Bulldogs’ last victory of the season.
“We were as inexperienced as you can possibly be in terms of the overall team,” Crowley said. “... We needed a lot of leadership and a couple people that were capable of pitching, and I think at the end of the season with those two Lapwai wins, Kole was able to kind of provide that.”
Away from the baseball field, Scharnhorst has also played football and basketball for Genesee and is active with the school’s FFA and music programs.
“Overall, just a fantastic kid,” Crowley said. “Great student, very community-minded. Just a great kid, great teammate.”
