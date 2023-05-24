Fans cheer as the Seattle Kraken celebrate a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, left, and Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, right, shake hands after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) prepares to throw a stuffed fish into the crowd while celebrating a win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken's Philipp Grubauer (31) and Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger (29) shake hands after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann (19), Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) and Jordan Eberle (7) celebrate after Bjorkstrand scored in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Fans cheer as the Seattle Kraken celebrate a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, left, and Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, right, shake hands after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) prepares to throw a stuffed fish into the crowd while celebrating a win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Kraken's Philipp Grubauer (31) and Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger (29) shake hands after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann (19), Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) and Jordan Eberle (7) celebrate after Bjorkstrand scored in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
SEATTLE — Of all the victories the Seattle Kraken enjoyed in their second year — 46 in the regular season and another seven in the playoffs — the biggest was a broader win that went beyond the ice.
In a market that had never experienced the NHL, the Kraken graduated beyond the novelty of being the new thing in town. Diehard fans who sat through the miserable first year continued to care, while new fans jumped aboard as Seattle made the playoffs then knocked out defending champion Colorado in its first postseason series.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.