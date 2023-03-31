SEATTLE — No one needs to remind veteran Seattle Kraken forward and seasoned playoff drive professional Jaden Schwartz of the dangers of letting the easy ones get away.

Schwartz and Matty Beniers had staked the Kraken to an early lead Thursday against an Anaheim Ducks team among a group of season-ending also-ran opponents they’ve had as a back pocket scheduling advantage in their playoff push. But there were times midway through a 4-1 win when the Kraken seemed almost lulled to sleep by an opponent that suddenly made it a one-goal game with just more than a minute to play in the second period.

