Kubs maul Knights, advance to boys basketball state play-in

PREP ROUNDUP

An electrifying 27-point opening quarter set the tone for the Kamiah Kubs boys basketball team en route to a 75-50 victory over Logos of Moscow in 2A Whitepine League district tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High School on Thursday.

The Kubs (20-2) were motivated to keep their season alive and bounce back after their upset loss in the title game a day earlier against Kendrick — a contest in which they had “played not-to-lose, as opposed to win,” according to coach Aaron Skinner.

Matthew Oatman had a massive game for Kamiah, shooting 10-for-12 from the field including 5-for-6 from 3-point range to lead the team with 25 points.

Dave Kludt added another 22 points off 8-for-14 shooting from the field and a 6-for-6 free throw performance. Jaydon Crowe (13 points) and Lawson Landmark (12) also reached double figures.

As a team, the Kubs shot a blistering 29-for-53 (54.7%) from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line.

For the Knights (16-10), Seamus Wilson scored 19 points — finishing his high school career with more than 1,600 in total. Lucius Comis added another 16.

Kamiah returns to action for an Idaho Class 2A state play-in game on Saturday at McCall against an opponent to be announced.

KAMIAH (20-2)

Jaydon Crowe 5 0-0 13, Matthew Oatman 10 0-0 25, Jack Engledow 1 0-0 3, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 8 6-6 22, Lawson Landmark 5 2-2 12. Totals 29 8-8 75.

LOGOS (16-10)

Ryan Daniels 1 1-2 4, Seamus Wilson 7 2-2 19, Baxter Covington 0 0-2 0, Lucius Comis 5 6-9 16, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 5 0-2 14, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-1 4. Totals 16 12-19 50.

Kamiah 27 17 23 8—75

Logos 12 13 15 10—50

3-point goals — M. Oatman 5, Crowe 3, Engledow, Wilson 3, Monjure, Daniels, Comis.

Deary 42, Clearwater Valley 28

LAPWAI — The Mustangs kept their season alive by topping Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in 1A Whitepine League district tournament loser-out play at Lapwai High School.

“From the first whistle, they just battled,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “There was no way we were going to lose tonight. They didn’t want the season to be done.”

Jaymon Keen led Deary (13-11) with 12 points and six blocks, while Wyatt Vincent scored another 10 and Nolan Hubbard had eight points plus nine rebounds.

Harvey Wellard put up a team-high nine points for the Rams (12-9).

Deary returns to action on Saturday at Post Falls facing either Coeur du Christ or Kootenai in a state play-in game.

DEARY (13-11)