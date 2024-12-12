Kubs tame Wildcats, stay perfect in boys basketball action

AREA ROUNDUP
KAMIAH — In spite of a mid-game injury that took him out of commission for a substantial stretch of play, Dave Kludt led the Kamiah Kubs to a 67-38 boys basketball victory over visiting Lapwai in 2A Whitepine League competition on Wednesday.
The game was deadlocked at 16 points apiece through the first quarter. Unbeaten Kamiah (4-0, 1-0) opened a seven-point halftime lead, then came out “firing on all cylinders” in the third quarter, according to coach Aaron Skinner, to blow the game wide open with a 23-2 run. Kludt finished with a game-high 20 points, while Lawson Landmark (14) and Matthew Oatman (10) were other major offensive contributors.
For the Wildcats (0-3, 0-2), Vincent Kipp scored a team-high 18 points.
LAPWAI (0-3, 0-2)
Julian Barros 1 1-2 3, Marcisio Noriega 1 0-0 2, DaRon Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 1 0-0 3, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 3, Douglas Pappan 2 1-2 5, Vincent Kipp 7 1-2 18, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 3-6 38.
KAMIAH (4-0, 1-0)
Todd Roberts 0 2-2 2, Jaden Crowe 4 0-0 9, Jack Engeldow 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 3 4-6 10, Everett Oatman 2 0-2 4, Dave Kludt 6 7-8 20, Rylan Skinner 4 0-0 8, Lawson Landmark 7 0-0 14, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 13-18 67.
Lapwai 16 12 2 8—38
Kamiah 16 19 23 9—67
3-point goals — Kipp 3, Konen, McCormack, Crowe, Kludt.
JV — Lapwai def. Kamiah.
Greenleaf Friends 74, Salmon River 55
RIGGINS — The host Savages got four scorers in double figures, but still fell to unbeaten Greenleaf Friends in 1A Long Pin Conference play.
Blake Shepherd (13 points), Aaron Markley (12), Gage Crump (11) and Kingston Pyle (10) led the unsuccessful effort for Salmon River of Riggins (1-2, 1-1).
GREENLEAF FRIENDS (3-0, 1-0)
E. Browning 1 0-0 3, G. Willis 3 0-0 7, L. Lehman 5 1-2 11, C. Warren 2 0-0 4, B. Perelli-Minetti 4 0-0 12, Z. Fillmore 2 0-0 5, J. Miller 0 0-0 0, C. Wras 11 2-2 32, J. Warst 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 3-4 74.
SALMON RIVER (1-2, 1-1)
Max Peterson 1 0-0 3, Gage Crump 4 0-0 11, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 3 4-6 13, Riley Davis 2 0-0 4, Aaron Markley 5 2-4 12, Kingston Pyle 3 4-5 10, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-15 55.
Greenleaf Friends 18 25 17 14—74
Salmon River 15 11 18 11—55
3-point goals — Wras 8, Perelli-Minetti 4, Browning, Willis, Fillmore, Shepherd 3, Peterson.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGBear boys best Tigers
MOSCOW — The Bear boys produced five pins and two decision victories in a 51-34 nonleague team dual win over visiting Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
James Greene had what Moscow coach Zac Carscallen called a “huge night” as he produced a more-dominant win than in his last meeting with Timberlake’s Jonathan Hansen. The Bears’ 285-pounder Paul Dixon had the fastest win of the dual, delivering a pin in just 27 seconds. Wrestling his first varsity match for Moscow (3-3), Sam Drake “came in huge for us” according to Carscallen in a “very aggressive” first-round victory at 144.
In girls competition, Timberlake got the better of Moscow 12-6.
BOYS
Moscow 51, Timberlake 34
215 — Peter Story, Mos, won by forfeit; 285 — Paul Dixon, Mos, p. Archer Higgins, 0:27; 98 — Colton D`Avanzo, Tim, won by forfeit; 106 — Wyatt Carey, Tim, won by forfeit; 113 — Sawyer Huston, Tim, won by forfeit; 120 — John Wingfield, Tim, p. Ryder Perry, 1:51; 126 — Eian Schwecke, Mos, won by forfeit; 132 — Charles Vasquez, Mos, won by forfeit; 138 — Marcus Swift, Mos, p. Parker Cathey, 1:37; 144 — Sam Drake-Weiss, Mos, p. Gage Haines, 1:24; 150 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, dec. Chris Schmidt, 8-3; 157 — Carter Loutzenhiser, Tim, p. Logan Tompkins, 3:52; 165 — Joseph Torr, Tim, major dec. Joe Markuson, 13-2; 175 — James Greene, Mos, p. Jonathan Hansen, 4:00; 190 — Erik Gulbrandsen, Mos, p. Fisher Timmins, 1:10.
GIRLS
Timberlake 12, Moscow 6
107 — Eva Waggoner, Tim, won by forfeit; 114 — double forfeit; 120 — double forfeit;126 — double forfeit; 132 — Shelby Garten, Tim, p. Keira Zimmerman, 2:38; 138 — double forfeit; 145: Hayden Palmer, Mos, won by forfeit; 152 — double forfeit; 165 — double forfeit; 185 — double forfeit; 235 — double forfeit; 100 — double forfeit.
Bulldogs, Loggers lead Scramble
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs led the way with five bracket winners spanning from Cameron Mathia at 126 pounds to Issac Nelson at 215 in the Colfax 1A/2B/1B Boys Scramble tournament.
Colfax had a cumulative match record of 19-7 — the best of seven participating teams — and totaled a tournament-high 14 pins. Potlatch had 13 pins and four champions, and Asotin took gold in three brackets.
“It went really well as far as how we competed,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “Saw a lot of improvement from the younger group of kids. I can see the wheels turning.”
Champions by division are listed below.
126A — Cameron Mathia, Colfax; 126B — Parker Port, Asotin; 132 — Cody Phillips, Colfax; 138 — Benjamin Johnson, Potlatch; 144 — Magnus Bryngelson, Potlatch; 150 — Carson Kubik, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; 157A — William Yearout, Potlatch; 157B — Alton Burt, Colfax; 165A — Carson Reedy, Asotin; 165B — Joel Burris, Colfax; 165C — Carson Yearout, Potlatch; 175A — Kole Zimmerman, Pomeroy; 175B — Aydon Morgan, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; 190 — Peyton Cannon, Pomeroy; 215A — Issac Nelson, Colfax; 215B — Aidan Bowman, Asotin; 285 — Brock Tracy, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Clarkston 42, North Central 35
Host Clarkston edged past North Central of Spokane in 2A Greater Spokane League action.
Gunner Lewis (138 pounds), Connor Nitz (144) and Garren Simpson (150) delivered pins to lead the Bantams to victory.
106 — Micah Kanooth, Clk, won by forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Casey Kimball, Clk, won by forfeit; 126 — Colby Valdez, Clk, won by forfeit; 132 — Leo Cooper, NC, p. Raiden Douglas; 138 — Gunner Lewis, Clk, p. Tristan Seese; 144 — Connor Nitz, Clk, p. August Grainger; 150 — Garren Simpson, Clk, p. Liam Eckley; 157 — Cash Lynch, Clk, won by forfeit; 165 — Riley Heminger, NC, p. Gabe Weza; 175 — Kia Montgomery, NC, p. Kyron Jollymore; 190 — Araeleo Hammer, NC, p. Ryker McKeirnan; 215 — Kevin Ritcherdsan, NC, won by forfeit; 285 — Jacob Sanchez, NC, p. Markus Ellenwood.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERBengals earn all-state selections
Avery Lathen of Lewiston was named to the first team in the Idaho Class 5A All-State awards released late last month as voted on by the state’s coaches.
Teammates Trinity Bonebrake, Brynn Wimer and Asia Roberts gained second-team recognition. Lilliana Brinkmeier of 5A Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint won Player of the Year honors.