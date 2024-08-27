Kylany a beacon of leadership and loyalty for Washington State Cougs

Devin Kylany has seen his uncle on the Jumbotron after the first quarter of every Washington State football game for years.

He’s in the “Back Home” video, lifting up former Cougar quarterback Drew Bledsoe after “The Snow Bowl,” WSU’s 42-23 win over Washington in the 1992 Apple Cup.

Kylany grew up a Coug fan — his loyalty cemented by his uncle Kevin Comeaux and aunt Ellen Comeaux, WSU alumni who wasted no time taking their nephew on frequent trips to the Palouse. When Kylany was 9, they stopped by Martin Stadium, now known as Gesa Field, on their way to a summer camping trip and sat at the 50-yard line.

So when the Cougars’ starting center lifted the Apple Cup trophy on Sept. 14 after WSU’s 24-19 victory over Washington at Lumen Field in Seattle, it meant a little bit more.

“The Apple Cup trophy went from the governor, to the coach to Devin,” Kevin Comeaux said.

Kylany, who grew up 38 miles north of Lumen Field in Lake Stevens, could hardly let the Apple Cup trophy go.

“We were all kind of crowding the stage at that time. And the boys were like, ‘Devin, get up there. Devin, get up there,’” Kylany said. “And I went up there, and I got my hands on the trophy, and I just screamed with happiness.”

The road that led Kylany to holding the Apple Cup trophy surrounded by friends, family, his teammates, coaches, staff and hundreds of Coug fans included a slew of injuries suffered in high school and college, multiple coaching changes, a pandemic, the introduction of name, image and likeness, the transfer portal, conference realignment and five years without playing a full football game.

Talk about adversity.

In his fifth year on the Palouse, Kylany is now WSU’s starting center and one of six team captains.

And it all started with wrestling.

Getting his start in a different sport

Kylany said wrestling is a part of his life that he does not talk about enough. It’s a sport that requires physical and mental strength and resilience.

“Brent Barnes and all my coaches I had wrestling did a wonderful job pushing the mental aspect of the game,” Kylany said. “Understanding that you’re so capable of things, you just have to keep on pushing and straining.”

Brent Barnes’ Lake Stevens High School wrestling program was about the most elite wrestling program in Washington. Barnes coached wrestling for 38 years, boasted a state champion for 22 straight years and coached Lake Stevens’ most famous alumnus, Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who wrestled in high school and frequently gives back to the town. Pratt painted a mural in Lake Stevens’ old weight room.

Pratt is an actor known for his work on “Parks and Rec,” Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the baseball film “Moneyball,” in which he played Oakland A’s first baseman Scott Hatteberg, who is coincidentally a WSU alum.

Kylany never met Pratt, but he did hear the actor read his name during a virtual graduation ceremony in 2020.

Barnes said that Kylany and Pratt are similar people and easily sit on Lake Stevens’ “Mt. Rushmore of Athletes with personalities.”

“There’s some similarities there in just their personalities and their upbringing and just some things that they went through,” Barnes said. “They’ve both had these bigger-than-life personalities.”

Kylany said his dad did not want him to wrestle, but he decided to show up to practice after one of his football coaches encouraged him to in sixth grade.

With his dad out of the picture when he was about 12, Kylany lived with his mom, Monique, and four siblings: his older sister Sarah, older brothers Zack and Adam and younger brother Gabe. Zack studied engineering at WSU, and Gabe is attending WSU this year and works for the football team assisting the high school scouting department.

Barnes said that Kylany wrestled in the 285-pound weight class in high school and reveled in the opportunity to go into overtime in a wrestling match because of his unique physical and mental stamina.

“We (would) kind of laugh, and he (would) kind of get a smile on his face if he was going overtime, because he knew that he was probably going to win that match because he really embraced those moments,” Barnes said.

A history of injuries and bouncing back

In his junior year, he was one win away from a top-10 finish in State when he tore his ACL.

This injury derailed his senior football season, but by that point he had already chosen WSU.

“It was literally a dream come true that he picked Washington State University and now he’s just such a diehard like we are,” Ellen Comeaux said. “Watching him play football for a team we love and have someone that we love on the field is just, it’s beyond me. I mean, I cry a lot and it’s just super exciting.”

Ellen said she bought No. 70 Kylany jerseys for her family and the crew is always in the front row at the Cougar prowl when the team gets off the buses to walk into the stadium before home games.

Although Ellen and Kevin Comeaux have not met WSU coach Jake Dickert, they said the Cougar coach looks their way, sees their No. 70 crimson jerseys and smiles before every game after he gets off the bus.

The two did diehard Coug fans did meet the late Mike Leach on Kylany’s recruiting visit.

That means they had a front-row seat to perhaps the most natural Kylany-Leach interaction imaginable.

“I think I probably scared him away, because I was in his office, and I’m like, ‘Leach, dude, I’m gonna graduate early and I’m gonna be here for midnight maneuver’ (Leach’s intense midnight workouts). And he’s like, ‘Okay,’” Kylany said. “Of course, I had to ask him: ‘Leach, who killed JFK?’ and I got like, a 30-minute spiel from Leach, like, in his office and it was wonderful.”

Kylany’s first week at WSU in January 2020 was Leach’s last as head coach in Pullman. Kylany was an early enrollee, foregoing his final five months of high school to jumpstart his college football career.

With Leach off to Mississippi State, all Kylany could do was wait to see who his new coaches would be and lift a lot of weights.