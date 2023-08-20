The next week will be a good sign at what the 2023 season holds for the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team.
After beating Walla Walla 3-0 on Friday, LCSC fell to 1-1 on the season after losing to the Montana Western Bulldogs 3-1 on Saturday wtih set scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-23.
As the score would indicate, it was a competitive match that could’ve gone either way and Warriors coach Katie Palmer expressed pride in her players despite the result.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our returners,” Palmer said. “And Kenzie Dean, and (Juliauna Forgach Aguilar), they just played a phenomenal game.”
Dean had 26 digs for LCSC and Aguilar set a career-high with 23 kills after matching her previous career-high of 12 the day before against Walla Walla.
The Warriors’ have a four-game stretch over two days from Aug. 24-26 in Arizona, including a rematch on Aug. 25 against Montana Western. Ideally the team would like to be 2-0 going into that stretch. But LCSC has a lot of good from its Friday and Saturday’s matches to continue to build upon so they can come out of the trip to Arizona strong.
“I think playing a big-time team like Montana Western really exposes what we need to get better at,” Palmer said. “But then it also allows our big players to shine. We know Montana Western is great and we’re so excited to get better as a team. ...We need to serve tougher and we need to get our rightside hitters attacking the ball and killing it just a couple more times a match, and it’ll open up things for our outside.”
In addition to Dean’s and Aguilar’s performances, setters Sofie Langer and Abbey Neff had 21 and 22 assists apiece for their teammates and freshman Gianna Anderson had 10 kills in her second collegiate match.
The first of the Warriors’ four-match trip at the QUAZ Invitational will take place against Ottawa (Ariz.) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Surprise, Ariz.