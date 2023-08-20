The next week will be a good sign at what the 2023 season holds for the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team.

After beating Walla Walla 3-0 on Friday, LCSC fell to 1-1 on the season after losing to the Montana Western Bulldogs 3-1 on Saturday wtih set scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-23.

