The Lapwai boys basketball team is no stranger to playing on the final day of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament. The Wildcats have played on the last Saturday of the tournament each year since 2015.
During the run, Lapwai has won four championships, including two in a row, also bagging with two second- and two third-place finishes.
Lapwai won its 62nd consecutive game Friday after a 64-43 win against Castleford in a semifinal-round game at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. The win sends the Wildcats to their third consecutive championship game at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa against Lakeside of Plummer.
“I hope everyone is ready for a good game,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said about the Wildcats’ title-game matchup. “It’s going to be a very high-scoring game, and we’re both very familiar with each other. It’s going to be an old-fashioned rez ball game.”
Advanced to the Championship game tomorrow!! Let’s go Lapwai fans 1 more game pic.twitter.com/wgTbqIaanB— Official_Wildcatnation (@LapwaiWildcats) March 4, 2023
Here’s how Lapwai made it happen:
A better start
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in Thursday’s first-round contest against Liberty Charter. Eastman said the younger players were playing through some nerves, and it took a while for them to get going.
In this one, the nerves were gone as the Wildcats outscored the Wolves 19-3 in the first quarter, allowing just one field goal.
“We came out and had a really good warmup,” Eastman said. “We had a talk in the locker room before the game about going out and just playing the game that we love. We’ve been doing it all year and nothing has changed, so play your hearts out.”
Lapwai (25-0) went away from its usual full-court press and elected to play man defense from a suggestion by the players early on.
“(Castleford is) very well-coached, and they were prepared for the press,” Eastman said. “The kids looked at each other, and they wanted to go out and prove they could play man-to-man defense.”
The move seemed to catch the Wolves (17-6) off guard, as they hit just 27.3% of their shots in the first half. Castleford finished the game 16-of-42 shooting (38.1%).
Wynott someone else?
Junior Kase Wynott, who averages a state-high 35 points per outing, elected to be a facilitator instead of taking the scoring load. He finished with 16 points, but he added four assists and was a force on the boards with 11 rebounds.
“They came in with one goal: stop Wynott,” Eastman said. “We knew we had other players who could step up, and hopefully that carries into the next game.”
Junior guard Ahlius Yearout picked up the slack, finishing with a game-high 22 points. Yearout was effective from the floor, going 9-for-16 and making things look easy. So much so it seemed like fans were watching his brother, Titus, a freshman at Idaho, on the floor.
Ahlius Yearout channeled his brother’s energy and was sparked by Titus Yearout’s attendance at the game.
“He’s watched (Titus Yearout) perform in the state tournament for years, and now it’s his turn,” Eastman said. “He knew that he was there, and that must’ve given him some extra confidence when he was shooting.”
Momentum killers
After a slow first quarter, the Wolves had a better showing in the second. Lapwai and Castleford each scored 13 points in the quarter as the Wildcats went to the locker room up 32-16.
The Wolves chipped away at the start of the third, going on a 7-3 run to bring it within 35-23 with 5:02 left.
After a Santi Alvarado 3 got Castleford within 13, Lapwai called a timeout and regrouped, going on a 13-0 run to take 56-30 cushion after three.
During the surge, four different Wildcats scored. What killed Castleford was Lapwai’s ability to get second-chance opportunities. The Wildcats outrebounded the Wolves 16-8 offensively.
Christopher Bohnee and Jaishaun Sherman were responsible for most of the putbacks.
The two juniors, who have been unsung heroes for the Wildcats all season, combined for eight points and nine rebounds.
Bohnee and Sherman each have an uncanny ability to get defenders to bite with a head fake as they cash in.
“They don’t shy away from contact,” Eastman said. “If I know it’s going to be a physical game down low, I’m never worried because they’re prepared for that.”
For more photos from Friday's Idaho state tournament action, click here.
CASTLEFORD (17-6)
Santi Alvarado 2 2-4 6, Crash Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gabe Mahannah 4 1-3 10, Luis Cortez 1 0-0 2, Ethan Roland 6 3-4 17, Jayme Ramos 3 0-0 8, Cache Keetch 0 0-0 0, Justin Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 43.
LAPWAI (26-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 2 2-2 7, Joseph Payne 2 2-2 8, Jaishaun Sherman 3 0-0 6, Ahlius Yearout 9 1-1 22, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 3, Christopher Bohnee 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 7 0-1 16. Totals 25 5-6 64.
Castleford 3 13 14 13—43
Lapwai 19 13 24 8—64
3-point goals — Roland 2, Ramos 2, Mahannah, Yearout 3, Payne 2, Wynott 2, Ellenwood-Jones, Miles.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.