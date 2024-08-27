Lapwai rallies for reverse sweep of Logos in Whitepine League contest

AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — The Lapwai Wildcats clawed out the reverse sweep of the Logos Knights, of Moscow, by set scores of 18-25, 21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 15-9 in 2A Whitepine League play. It was the Knights’ second match in a Logos-hosted doubleheader on Monday.

Skylin Picard paced the Wildcats (4-6, 3-6) with 17 kills and T’Naya George added 10 kills. Lapwai setter Leiloni Ellenwood dished out 37 assists.

Lapwai coach JoAndra Wilson said Logos beat Lapwai earlier in the year and that the team had improved since their first meeting.

“Lost first two games and came back,” Wilson said. “That’s pretty hard to do.”

Logos sweeps Clearwater Valley in first leg of doubleheader

MOSCOW — The Knights swept the Rams in Whitepine League play by set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 26-24.

Elizabeth Evans paced Logos (4-13) in kills and Ana Nuttbrock dished out 23 assists.

Orofino honors seniors with a win

OROFINO — The Maniacs swept the Tigers on senior night. Orofino improved to 9-1 overall following the nonleague contest.

A trio of seniors led Orofiono to the sweep by set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-15.

Rilee Diffin posted 14 kills, Livia Johnson dished out 20 assists and Kennedy Coleman delivered 16 digs and three aces.

“They’re coming out strong every night and they want to win,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “I think this might be the year.”

Near perfect serving delivers dub for Deary

KOOTENAI — The Mustangs swept the Kootenai Warriors by set scores of 25-8, 25-8, 25-13.

Kyleigh Eastman sent nine aces sailing over the net for Deary (6-3) and Kori Bovard did not miss a serve, going 13-for-13.

Deary’s team serving was “pretty dang close” to perfect,” Deary coach Kaia Cannon said.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU’s Renner in 2nd place after two rounds

MADISON, Wisc. — The Cougars had three golfers shoot under-par on Monday and sit in fifth place as a team after the first two rounds at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course.

The first round was played on Sunday and the second round on Tuesday. The final round will take place today.

Junior Sam Renner fired a 5-under 67 in his second round and is two strokes behind Wisconsin’s William Harned for the individual lead. Renner is 8-under 136 through two rounds.

WSU is in fifth place after rounds scores of 288 and 284. The Cougars are 13 strokes behind leader and host Wisconsin.

Team scores — 1. Wisconsin 281-280—561; T2. Long Beach State 286-277—563; T2. Northern Illinois 283-280—563; 4. Illinois State 282-289—571; 5. Washington State 288-284—572; 6. Southern Mississippi 289-285—574; 7. Nebraska 295-280—575; 8. Memphis 290-287—577; 9. Minnesota 292-288—580; 10. South Dakota State 294-296—590; 11. Ball State 304-288—592; T12. Southern Illinois 295-298—593; T12. Western Kentucky 306-287—593; 14. Winthrop 304-290—594; 15. VCU 303-295—598; 16. Green Bay 305-303—608.

Individual leader — William Harned, Wisconsin 66-68—134.

WSU individuals — T2. Sam Renner 69-67—136; T11. Ben Borgida 71-71—142; T32. Jakob Chicoyne 75-71—146; T52. Dylan Burcham 73-76—149; T66. Garrett Harrison 77-75—152.