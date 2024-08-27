Lapwai rallies for reverse sweep of Logos in Whitepine League contest

AREA ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — The Lapwai Wildcats clawed out the reverse sweep of the Logos Knights, of Moscow, by set scores of 18-25, 21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 15-9 in 2A Whitepine League play. It was the Knights’ second match in a Logos-hosted doubleheader on Monday.
Skylin Picard paced the Wildcats (4-6, 3-6) with 17 kills and T’Naya George added 10 kills. Lapwai setter Leiloni Ellenwood dished out 37 assists.
Lapwai coach JoAndra Wilson said Logos beat Lapwai earlier in the year and that the team had improved since their first meeting.
“Lost first two games and came back,” Wilson said. “That’s pretty hard to do.”
Logos sweeps Clearwater Valley in first leg of doubleheader
MOSCOW — The Knights swept the Rams in Whitepine League play by set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 26-24.
Elizabeth Evans paced Logos (4-13) in kills and Ana Nuttbrock dished out 23 assists.
Orofino honors seniors with a win
OROFINO — The Maniacs swept the Tigers on senior night. Orofino improved to 9-1 overall following the nonleague contest.
A trio of seniors led Orofiono to the sweep by set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-15.
Rilee Diffin posted 14 kills, Livia Johnson dished out 20 assists and Kennedy Coleman delivered 16 digs and three aces.
“They’re coming out strong every night and they want to win,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “I think this might be the year.”
Near perfect serving delivers dub for Deary
KOOTENAI — The Mustangs swept the Kootenai Warriors by set scores of 25-8, 25-8, 25-13.
Kyleigh Eastman sent nine aces sailing over the net for Deary (6-3) and Kori Bovard did not miss a serve, going 13-for-13.
Deary’s team serving was “pretty dang close” to perfect,” Deary coach Kaia Cannon said.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU’s Renner in 2nd place after two rounds
MADISON, Wisc. — The Cougars had three golfers shoot under-par on Monday and sit in fifth place as a team after the first two rounds at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course.
The first round was played on Sunday and the second round on Tuesday. The final round will take place today.
Junior Sam Renner fired a 5-under 67 in his second round and is two strokes behind Wisconsin’s William Harned for the individual lead. Renner is 8-under 136 through two rounds.
WSU is in fifth place after rounds scores of 288 and 284. The Cougars are 13 strokes behind leader and host Wisconsin.
Team scores — 1. Wisconsin 281-280—561; T2. Long Beach State 286-277—563; T2. Northern Illinois 283-280—563; 4. Illinois State 282-289—571; 5. Washington State 288-284—572; 6. Southern Mississippi 289-285—574; 7. Nebraska 295-280—575; 8. Memphis 290-287—577; 9. Minnesota 292-288—580; 10. South Dakota State 294-296—590; 11. Ball State 304-288—592; T12. Southern Illinois 295-298—593; T12. Western Kentucky 306-287—593; 14. Winthrop 304-290—594; 15. VCU 303-295—598; 16. Green Bay 305-303—608.
Individual leader — William Harned, Wisconsin 66-68—134.
WSU individuals — T2. Sam Renner 69-67—136; T11. Ben Borgida 71-71—142; T32. Jakob Chicoyne 75-71—146; T52. Dylan Burcham 73-76—149; T66. Garrett Harrison 77-75—152.
LC State’s Navarro in 21st place
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Lewis-Clark State’s Alex Navarro is in a tie for 21st place after the first two rounds of the OUAZ Fall Invitational at Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club.
Navarro opened the tournament with an even-par 72 first round, but struggled in the second round and carded a 79.
The Warriors are in seventh place out of 11 teams with one round to go. LC State shot a team score of 612 through two rounds, 31 strokes behind leading and hosting OUAZ.
Team — 1. OUAZ 290-291—581; 2. Marian 290-292—582; 3. OUAZ B 290-296—586; 4. Masters 304-293—597; 5. ACU 298-303—601; 6. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 300-303—603; 7. Lewis-Clark State 299-313—612; T8. Embry-Riddle 304-309—613; T8. Victoria 305-308—613; 10. Benedictine 304-311—615. 11. Park 319-306—625.
Individual leader — Michael Ma, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 71-71—142.
LC State individuals — T21. Alex Navarro 72-79—151; T26. Kye Krall 74-78—152; T30. Lucas Ortega 75-78—153; T45. Oscar Behle 80-78—158. T52. Luke West 78-83—161.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU’s Bils in top-15 after 2 rounds
MONTERY, Calif. — WSU’s Sarah Skovgaard Bils shot a two-round total of 146 to sit in a tie for 12th place at The Molly Collegiate Invitational.
Skovgaard Bils finished the day strong with an even-par 72 second round. The senior is eight strokes behind leader Kyra Ly of Oregon State.
The Cougars are in last place with a team score of 625 with one round to play.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 287-284—571; 2. San Francisco 292-295—587; 3. Washington 285-304—589; 4. California 301-289—590; 5. San Jose State 298-300—598; 6. UC Davis 302-298—600; 7. Nevada 297-304—601; 8. Oregon State 304-298—602; 9. Sacramento State 307-297—604; 10. Rutgers 304-305—609; 11. Washington State 315-310—625.
Individual leader — Kyra Ly, Oregon State 71-67—138.
WSU individuals — T12. Sarah Skovgaard Bils 74-72—146; 55. Sara Pineros 79-80—159; T57. Agnes Brink 82-78—160; T57. Alice Johansson 80-80—160; T62. Madelyn Gamble 83-80—163.
COLLEGE TENNISWSU and Idaho split six matches
PULLMAN — In the final day of the WSU Hidden Duals, Idaho and the host Cougs split six singles matches.
Yura Nakagawa, Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Puvill earned victories for Washington State.
Idaho got wins from Valentina Rodas, Ida Johansson and Selin Sepken.
COLLEGE AWARDSFormer Lewiston Bengal named Cascade Conference runner of the week
Kobe Wessels, Lewiston High School alum and current Lewis-Clark State runner, was named the Cascade Conference Runner of the Week.
Wessels finished in the top 15 of NAIA runners at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday. The former Lewiston Bengal placed 40th in the field of 388 with a time of 25 minutes and 9.8 seconds for the No. 13-ranked LC State Warriors.
WSU Coug named WCC Freshman of the Week
Washington State middle blocker Breccan Scheck earned West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday.
Scheck recorded the second-highest hitting percentage in the league at a .576 clip behind 22 total kills. The freshman provided a career-high 12 kills and a .625 hitting percentage against San Diego on Saturday – the highest single-match performance in the WCC this weekend.