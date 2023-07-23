Ever since the Idaho football team put a bow on its 2022 season, fans, players, and its coaching staff have been eagerly awaiting the start of the new year.
The Vandals capped off last season 7-5 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play, good enough to earn a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 1995.
Idaho’s exciting 2022 venture came to an end following a 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Nov. 26.
With that chapter of Idaho’s story finished, the Vandals and coach Jason Eck turn the page to this year, where the hype surrounding the team is substantial.
The excitement regarding the Moscow-based University is well-deserved, with the FCS’ preseason darlings ranking as high as No. 4 in the preseason polls.
The Vandals will have practically the same weapons for Jerry Rice award-winning quarterback Gevani McCoy, namely elite receiver duo Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten.
The pass-catcher duo will be representing Idaho alongside Eck during Big Sky Media Day on Monday in Spokane at the Northern Quest Casino.
The trio will be the center of attention for an Idaho season that has the potential to bring the team back to its glory days. But even with an optimistic approach, the Vandals are faced with multiple questions heading into the 2023 campaign that will determine what direction they will go.
Here are just a couple of them:
Weapons are back
One thing that made last year so memorable was that no one predicted the Vandals would be so successful.
McCoy entered the season as the team’s fourth-string quarterback and wrapped things up as the nation’s best freshman.
The QB1 was able to use his success to lock down an NIL deal with Equity Sports, the same organization that represents Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
It wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows last season for the sophomore, who lost his anticipated best receiver, Terez Traynor, to start the season against Washington State on Sept 3.
At a college level, this is something that could potentially tank a quarterback’s season, especially when it comes to a freshman. But instead, two guys who have been around just as long as Traynor, Hatten and Jackson, began to etch their names in school history by both eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving.
Hatten also recorded a school-record 16 touchdowns and earned a laundry list of All-American honors for his success.
Jackson proved his worth as a receiver, but he also got it done in the return game, earning first-team Big Sky honors as a return man.
The other unexpected starter to come out of last season was true freshman running back Anthony Woods.
Woods started in the backfield every game last year, finishing with 149 carries for 888 yards and three touchdowns.
All four chose to stay with the Vandals. While the Vandals did lose some impact players to the dreaded transfer portal, they all came on defense.
Idaho’s ability to maintain Hatten, Jackson, McCoy and Woods for another year speaks volumes about Idaho’s coaching staff.
Now everyone knows you’re coming
As mentioned before, Idaho had little to no expectations last year, making 2022’s success carry even more weight.
But this year, everyone knows how good of a passer McCoy is, everyone knows how dangerous Hatten and Jackson are and the Vandals won’t be surprising anyone.
Idaho will even have a chance to be on national TV for the first time since 2010, with ESPN2 broadcasting the 89th Little Brown Stein matchup between Idaho and Montana on Oct. 14 at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
All eyes will be on an Idaho team that is expected to take a seat among the FCS elite after what it did last year. But what exactly did it do last year that has everyone sold?
The Vandals won seven games last year while having one of their easiest conference schedules in recent memory.
Idaho played three teams from the upper half of the Big Sky last season, finishing 1-2 overall, with its only win being a 30-23 decision over Montana on Oct. 15.
The Vandals’ win over the Grizzlies signified a real “turning of the corner” for the team, ending a seven-game skid against their conference foe that lasted 22 years.
After the Montana win, though, Idaho fell flat, finishing the season 3-3. The Vandals suffered losses to Sacramento State, UC Davis and Sacramento State (all above .500).
When it comes to this year, the Vandals face four top-half Big Sky teams during the regular season, going against Montana State, Weber State, Montana and Sacramento State.
The Vandals were forced to rely on their offense in crunch time against teams that are in the upper echelon.
For example, Jackson housed a 90-yard kick return and a 70-yard touchdown reception in Idaho’s playoff loss to Southeastern Louisiana. But at the end of the game, the defense couldn’t do enough to win the game, which leads to:
Who’s going to step up on defense?
In layman’s terms, Idaho beat the bad teams and lost to the good teams last year.
The Vandals had one win against an over .500 team last season and didn’t lose to anyone who was under .500.
Despite the Vandals losing to most of their quality opponents, they only dropped two games by more than one possession.
The defense didn’t do enough during crunch time last year, which is kind of surprising considering how good they were at taking the ball away, forcing 23 turnovers.
Looking back at some of Idaho’s losses, the resolution seems simple: game plan better and stop the run.
Against Sacramento State, Asher O’Hara and the Hornets’ rushing attack ran the ball 17 times for 299 yards.
The two quarterbacks, O’Hara and Jake Dunniway, did next to nothing through the air, combining to be 8-for-19 for 92 yards and two scores.
The worst performance for Idaho’s defense came during its 44-26 loss to UC Davis on Nov. 12. The Aggies ran the ball an astounding 50 times for 262 yards and five touchdowns.
The Vandals will be handed pretty much a clean slate when it comes to their front seven, losing linebackers Fa’avae Fa’avave and Paul Moala while also losing defensive linemen Leo Tamba, Juliano Falaniko and Kemari Bailey.
While Idaho’s front seven was an underperforming group last year, guys like Moala and Bailey were crucial parts of the Vandals’ defense.
So, after an overall rough season stopping the run, and having to play an almost brand-new group, who will be the ones to make the difference to help Idaho turn the corner?
