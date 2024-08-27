AREA ROUNDUP

SPOKANE — A dramatic fourth-quarter rally by fourth-seeded Colfax came up just short in a 59-56 Washington Class 2B boys basketball state tournament semifinal defeat against No. 1 Columbia-Burbank at Spokane Arena on Friday.

The game was a rematch of a state final between the same teams last season.

After leading early, the Bulldogs (24-4) fell behind 24-22 by halftime and into a deep hole at 47-32 through three quarters. The deficit grew as great as 17 points in the fourth quarter before an 11th-hour Colfax explosion brought things back within a single possession.

Colfax intercepted an inbound pass with one second left in regulation, but did not have time to get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

“We needed one more minute,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.

Jayce Kelly led the way for the Bulldogs with 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and going 7-for-7 in free throw attempts. Ledger Kelly put up another 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Quincy Scott of Columbia-Burbank was the game’s top scorer with 35 points.

Colfax returns to action today facing the Reardan Screaming Eagles in a third/fifth-place game at 11:15 a.m.

COLFAX (24-4)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 6 0-0 13, Jayce Kelly 9 7-7 30, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 2 4-4 9, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-11 56.

COLUMBIA-BURBANK (26-1)

Mason Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Crew Pariera 0 0-2 0, Tristan Frimodt 6 1-2 14, Caden Ross 3 1-4 8, Quincy Scott 12 5-6 35, Brandon Leahy 1 0-2 2, Braxton Couch 0 0-1 0. 22 7-17 59

Colfax 12 10 10 24—56

Columbia 9 15 23 12—59

3-point goals — J. Kelly 5, L. Kelly, Jenkin, Scott 6, Frimodt, Ross.

Columbia 68, Lewiston 62

NAMPA, Idaho — The Bengals’ season ended with an Idaho Class 5A state tournament consolation game defeat against Columbia of Nampa at Rocky Mountain High School.

Parker Bogar headed things up for Lewiston (20-6) with 19 points. Royce Fisher scored 13 points while making a team-high five assists and Jordan Walker added another 12 points to the Bengal ledger.

Tavin Jones (23 points), Max Keller (20) and Blake Hansen (12 points, 10 rebounds) led Columbia (15-13) to victory.

LEWISTON (20-6)

Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Royce Fisher 3 6-9 13, Drew Alldredge 1 1-2 3, Jordan Walker 4 2-2 12, Brady Rudolph 2 0-0 5, Blaze Hepburn 2 1-1 5, Parker Bogar 8 0-1 19. Totals 22 10-15 62.

COLUMBIA (15-13)

Tavin Jones 8 4-5 23, Marcus Deleon 1 0-0 2, Easton Lott 1 0-2 2, Blake Hansen 5 2-4 12, Ford Zickgraf 0 0-0 0, Noah Landin 0 0-0 0, Max Keller 6 6-7 20, Brenten Thueson 4 1-2 9. Totals 25 13-20 68.

Lewiston 16 7 14 25—62

Columbia 14 15 13 26—68

3-point goals — Bogar 3, Walker 2, Torpey, Fisher, Rudolph, Jones 3, Keller 2.

Watersprings 68, Nezperce 56

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Nighthawks fell victim to a dominant fourth-quarter performance by Watersprings of Idaho Falls in a season-ending Idaho 1A state tournament consolation game defeat.

Trailing by a single possession through the first two quarters, Nezperce (13-7) pulled ahead 52-50 by the end of a high-scoring third. Watersprings (21-4) held the Nighthawks to only four points in the final frame to pull away for the double-digit margin of victory.

Aidan McLeod led Nezperce with 15 points, while Brennen McLeod (12), Slater Kuther (12) and Carter Williams (10) all joined him in double figures. The Warriors’ Ryan Demkowicz topped all scorers with 25 points.

NEZPERCE (13-7)

Blayne Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 4 3-9 12, Jace Cronce 1 0-0 2, Carter Williams 3 1-2 10, Brennen McLeod 4 3-3 12, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 6 2-4 15, Zane Wilcox 1 0-2 3, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-20 56.

WATERSPRINGS (21-4)

Korban Nelson 4 1-3 12, Ryan Demkowicz 9 7-8 25, Jonny Thienes 5 0-0 13, Wyatt Iraola 0 0-0 0, Matthew Kinoshita 0 0-0 0, Jacob Gardner 0 0-0 0, Isaac Klosterman 1 0-1 2, Titus Driver 8 0-0 16, Sean Perry 0 0-0 0, Noah Smith 0 0-0 0, Luke Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-12 68.

Nezperce 13 11 28 4—56

Watersprings 14 13 23 18—65

3-point goals — Williams 3, Kuther, B. McLeod, A. McLeod, Wilcox, Nelson 3, Thienes 3.

Soda Springs 65, Orofino 56

BOISE — The Maniacs led 32-28 at halftime, but gave way to a post-intermission rally from Soda Springs to see their season end in Idaho 3A state tournament consolation play.

Blake Barlow put up a team-high 12 points for Orofino (9-14), while Nick Bonner, Hudson Schneider and Quinton Naranjo added 11 apiece. Cooper Thompson of Soda Springs (15-11) led all scorers with 24 points.

OROFINO (9-14)

Jake Runia 3 0-0 7, Nick Bonner 5 0-0 11, Hudson Schneider 4 0-0 11, Landon Burnette 0 0-0 0, Landon Connolly 1 1-2 3, Blake Barlow 4 2-2 12, Aiden Olive 0 1-4 1, Quinton Naranjo 4 0-0 11. Totals 21 4-8 56.