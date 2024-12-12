Idaho quarterback Jack Layne can recall the exact moment he met wide receiver Jordan Dwyer.

The two were on their official visit to Idaho at the same time in 2022. Their class would not be the only ones new to Moscow that year as coach Jason Eck and his staff were entering Year 1 as well.

On that visit, Layne and Dwyer met in offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner’s office to watch film.

“We were just watching some South Dakota clips of throwing post balls for touchdowns, and Slice (Schleusner) made a comment about, ‘Could be you guys, one day,’” Layne said. “I see you running a lot of posts in our future.’ It’s funny. It’s kind of worked out that way.”

The Layne-to-Dwyer connection has been as advertised. Although the two have only played together seven times, they have already catapulted into the Idaho history books after a pair of career days punched the Vandals’ ticket to Bozeman, Mont.

Layne completed 16-of-22 passes for 318 yards and Dwyer caught seven of those passes for 166 of those yards and two touchdowns in Idaho’s 34-13 win over Lehigh on Saturday in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

No. 8 Idaho faces No. 1 Montana State at 6 p.m. Friday in Bozeman, Mont., in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Layne and Dwyer’s first start together was Nov. 18, 2023, when Layne led the Vandals to a 63-21 win over Idaho State thanks in part to three catches, 100 yards and a touchdown from Dwyer.

Dwyer could run, catch and make plays and Layne was more than capable of tossing the rock, making his second start not only of his career but against Idaho State.

After spot starts over Idaho’s in-state rival in back-to-back years, Layne stepped into the starting role in 2024. He broke his collarbone in Idaho’s season-opening 24-14 loss to the now-No. 1 Oregon Ducks but worked his way back by Oct. 26 for a 38-28 win over Eastern Washington. He missed one more game with a separate injury before ruturning guiding the Vandals to three straight wins, including the playoff victory over Lehigh.

In the five games Layne has started for Idaho in 2024, he has thrown for 1,238 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Over 400 of those yards and five of those touchdowns were to Dwyer.

Layne said that he and Dwyer have not only gotten along but become best friends since their first meeting in Moscow.

“He loves to work, just like I do. I love to throw the rock. He loves to catch the rock, so we’re always doing that,” Layne said. “He’s a real craftsman. He really loves to learn the nuances of the position, and he kind of wants to see how I see things, so we can be on the same page out there. So it’s awesome talking to him just about ball all the time, and then just about life in general too.”

Dwyer said he and Layne have slightly different personalities with Dwyer being an outgoing guy and Layne being a bit more to himself, but speaking up more in his role as a captain.