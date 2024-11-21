The last time the Lewis-Clark State cross country team did not make it to NAIA Nationals, most of the Warrior runners preparing to participate on Friday were yet to be born.

Under head coach Mike Collins, LC State has sent the women’s team to nationals 24 consecutive years and the men have gone in 21 straight.

The Warriors will participate at the NAIA National Championships with the first race at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on Friday in Columbia, Mo.

“When (a) tradition starts, I’m not sure you always know it’s your tradition until it becomes, in some ways, almost like there’s a little bit of an expectation,” Collins said. “I know the kids put pressure on themselves now to not be the team to let that thing slip away.”

While both the women and men were able to continue the long-held LC State tradition, they took different paths to the finish line. For the men, Collins said it is the deepest team he has had. The women’s group was a bigger question mark at the start of the year with so many new faces. It is safe to say that the new faces have exceeded all expectations.

“You think you know how talented they may or may not be until they actually get out and run,” Collins said. “So it’s been pretty cool.”

Most recently, the Warriors finished third on both the men’s and women’s sides at the Cascade Conference championship meet earlier this month in Portland.

Leading the charge for the women is freshman Damaris Kibiwot. The runner from Eldoret, Kenya, earned All-Cascade Conference honors with a sixth-place finish at the conference championship meet when she completed the 6-kilometer race in a time of 22 minutes, 43.0 seconds.

Kibiwot took a massive jump on Oct. 26 at the Blazing Tiger Classic in Crete, Neb., when the freshman cut off nearly 50 seconds from her personal record with a time of 22:30.

“The first meet of the year, she took off like crazy. It was like, oh my gosh, and she paid for it. But I think she just really wasn’t in shape yet at that time,” Collins said. “ But she’s been getting in literally better shape every day. I’m hoping that we’re going to see even another step up this next week at Nationals, that she’s just continuing to get better.”

Spokane Falls Community College transfer Camille Ussher edged out freshman Lily Bennett for the final All-CCC spot when she crossed the line 15th at the conference meet. Ussher has been dealing with injuries this season and has been improving her times throughout the year.

The fact that the first three Warriors to cross the line were new faces showed the wild turnover that the women’s team went through, but Collins believes that the new crew is helping push everyone to be better.

“The team is very much made up of girls that are there trying to get better and pushing each other,” Collins said. “Grace Tiegs (from Orofino), who’s a returner and has done really well this year, has had somebody to chase and perform with.”