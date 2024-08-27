LC State men roll to win on senior night

When Lewis-Clark State needed it most, true freshman Dylan Skaife delivered.

The guard from Ferris High School in Spokane set a career-high when he sent a 3-point shot billowing through the nylon to give the Warrior men’s basketball team a late one-point lead over Southern Oregon.

The Warriors held on to that advantage for the remaining 5 minutes and 35 seconds to win on senior day. Alton Hamilton’s 22-point, 12-rebound double-double, Colfax alum John Lustig’s 20 points and Skaife’s career-best 18 points helped the Lewis-Clark State Warriors win the crucial 84-79 Cascade Conference bout versus Southern Oregon on Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston.

“My shot felt good today, but honestly, it’s everyone on our team,” Skaife said. “John (Lustig), Alton (Hamilton), Mac (MaCarhy Morris), Taden (King) — they all created so much for me. They draw so much attention. Kind of makes it easy when I get wide-open shots.”

The Warrior women lost to the NAIA’s No. 3 team, Southern Oregon, 61-52 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Both programs recognized senior day with five Warriors getting their flowers, including 1,000-point scorer Ellie Sander of the women’s team.

Warriors’ winning formula

With about 10 seconds left in the men’s game and the Warriors (20-6, 15-5) clinging to a four-point lead, King broke up a Southern Oregon pass.

LC State gained possession and the Warriors successfully ran out the clock to buzz in the victory.

Seconds after the winning Warriors shook hands with the visiting Raiders (17-8, 12-7), LC State men’s coach Austin Johnson gathered his team at midcourt and raised one of his young children into the air three times in celebration with his team cheering each time.

The Warriors, who lost to Southern Oregon 73-69 on Jan. 17, avenged that loss with a dedicated defensive showcase and a trio of high scorers.

After King sank a trey to put LC State up by seven early in the game, the Warriors watched their lead evaporate.

Skaife sank back-to-back 3s midway through the first half and sidestepped a defender to nail a jumper and beat the halftime buzzer. The freshman had 10 of his career-high 18 points in the first half.

A resurgent Southern Oregon appeared incapable of missing out of the halftime break and quickly forged an 11-point lead by the 13:40 mark.

Johnson said he told his team to finish shots at the rim and lock down defensively, especially when top scorers Hamilton and Lustig saw some layups roll off the rim.

“They stuck with it,” Johnson said. “And those shots fell the last, you know, eight minutes of the game.”

Hamilton and Lustig clutched up in particular, dropping 10 points apiece in the final 16 minutes as they parted the Raiders’ sea in the post to either slip a pass into the perfect place or rise up to the rim themselves.

“He’s got phenomenal skill, phenomenal feet, great touch,” Johnson said of Hamilton. “It’s what’s in between the ears with him, and his ability just to stay poised in every circumstance.

“I think he’s a player of the year in our league.”

Skaife’s career day

Johnson said that Skaife started the year on the bench, had several poor shooting performances and was not a featured part of the rotation early on.

However, after Grayson Hunt suffered a season-ending injury, Skaife began to play more. On Saturday, he was a starter.

“Dylan (Skaife) gives you the threat of making a shot, and now he’s come a long ways defensively,” Johnson said. “Even though he’s small (at 6-foot-3), he is still fairly versatile. So the last couple games, we’ve had him guard the other team’s bigs.”

Skaife sank four 3-pointers on his way to his career-high point total on a 7-of-9 clip. He also grabbed two steals.

“I just kind of pride myself in doing whatever my team needs,” Skaife said. “I’d say this is kind of a building block for the rest of this season.”

LC State women hang with No. 3 team

The Warriors (21-5, 15-5) met the undefeated Raiders (25-0, 19-0) blow-for-blow in the first quarter, totaling four steals, two of which were from point guard Payton Hymas.

However, Southern Oregon led at each quarter break, first 16-15, then 32-22 at the half and by 11 after the third quarter.

The Warriors hung around thanks to senior Mataya Green’s paint points, Hymas’ 3-point shooting and an increasingly dominant defensive effort.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors held Southern Oregon to eight points on 18% shooting from the floor.

“We just battled the No. 3 team in the nation extremely well. They’re No. 3 for a reason. They’re an excellent team. They got excellent players, but truly, our defense was good enough tonight,” LC State women’s coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Our offense just wasn’t good enough tonight.”

Hymas led LC State with 15 points and nine assists. Sitara Byrd added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.