LC State notches a double-digit win in baseball season debut

COLLEGE ROUNDUP
LAKE MYRTLE, Fla. — It took a few innings for the No. 7 Lewis-Clark State Warriors to get going, but when they did they left no doubt that their 2025 baseball season opener was going to be a big one.
The Warriors shook off the rust quickly with a 13-2 victory over Ave Maria (Fla.) on Thursday at the East/West Challenge in Lake Myrtle, Fla.
LC State tallied 13 runs on 15 hits to back up strong outings on the mound by Evan Canfield and Jackson Cloud.
The Warriors took a 7-2 lead in the fourth inning behind a six-run frame capped by a three-RBI home run to right field by Ike George. George totaled two runs and three hits on the day.
Designated hitter Charlie Updegrave also homered and finished with three RBI, three hits and two runs. Third baseman Dominic Signorelli had three hits, two RBI and two runs on the day. The pitching duo of Canfield and Cloud allowed only one earned run in the victory.
The Warriors continue the East/West Challenge today with two contests. LC State takes on St. Thomas (Fla.) at 7 a.m. Pacific and No. 11 Southeastern (Fla.) at 3 p.m. Pacific.
“Great all-around start today for the Warriors,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Evan and Jackson competed in their first outing and held down Ave Maria until our offense really got going in the fourth. It was a team win with plenty of contributions on the offensive and defensive sides of things.”
LCSC 100 600 204—13 15 1
Ave Maria 200 000 000—2 6 2
E. Canfield, J. Cloud (6) and B. Ephan; H. Cashero, I. Hines (6), K. Little (8).
W — Canfield; L — Cashero.
LCSC hits — G. Ike 3 (HR), C. Updegrave 3 (HR), D. Signorelli 3, N. Weintraub 2, B. Cabrera (2B), J. Sheward (2B), I. Madariaga, B. Ephan.
Ave Maria hits — K. Liere, D. Blair, T. Kelly, J. Crawford, B. Williams, H. Rossi.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 82, Pacific 70
PULLMAN — The Cougars used 46 points in the second half to move past visiting Pacific (Calif.) in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.
Washington State (14-10, 9-4) shot 50% (28-56) from the floor and 41 percent (11-27) from beyond the arc, finishing with double-digit 3s for the second straight game.
Tara Wallack recorded her third double-double of the season and seventh of her career with 15 points and 10 rebounds, on top of two steals and two blocks. Eleonora Villa led the offense with 23 points, along with three assists and two steals. Astera Tuhina finished with 13 points, four assists, two steals and three rebounds, and Dayana Mendes tallied a team-high eight rebounds to go with 11 points and a block.
PACIFIC (11-11)
Radocaj 4-7 0-0 8, Elliott 5-12 0-2 10, James 9-17 0-0 19, Smith 3-10 7-7 14, Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Fautua 0-0 0-0 0, Glazier 2-5 0-0 4, Kent 1-3 1-2 3, Lowery 0-2 0-0 0, Nestorov 3-7 4-4 10, Totals 28-68 12-15 70
WASHINGTON ST. (14-10)
Kpetikou 1-4 2-4 4, Tuhina 5-9 0-0 13, Jenna Villa 2-4 0-0 5, Eleonora Villa 7-12 7-8 23, Wallack 5-7 3-4 15, Mendes 5-7 0-0 11, Abraham 1-5 2-2 4, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-7 1-2 7, Totals 28-56 15-20 82
3-Point Goals — Pacific 2-7 (James 1-3, Smith 1-3, Lowery 0-1), Washington St. 11-27 (Tuhina 3-5, J.Villa 1-2, E.Villa 2-4, Wallack 2-3, Mendes 1-2, Abraham 0-3, Alsina 0-1, Gardner 2-7). Assists — Pacific 12 (James 3, Nestorov 3), Washington St. 13 (Tuhina 4). Fouled Out — Pacific Smith. Rebounds — Pacific 38 (Ward 8), Washington St. 36 (Wallack 9). Total Fouls — Pacific 19, Washington St. 15. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,034.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho 82, Weber State 74
OGDEN, Utah — The Vandals surged ahead late in the first half en route to their first win at Weber State since 2018 and second Big Sky Conference victory of the season.
Tyler Mrus finished with an efficient 21 points for Idhao (8-14, 2-6), shooting 6-for-9 shooting from the field including 4-of-7 from 3-point range while going 5-for-5 from the foul line. He also notched six rebounds, three assists and a block.
Kristian Gonzalez (14 points), Jack Payne (12) and Tyler Linhardt (11) were the day’s other leaders for the Vandals.
IDAHO (10-12)
Mrus 6-9 5-5 21, Rose 3-7 0-0 9, Gonzalez 2-8 10-13 14, Mitchell 2-7 0-0 5, Payne 4-8 1-1 12, Linhardt 2-4 6-6 11, Mims 2-3 1-2 5, Brickner 1-3 2-2 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 25-29 82.
WEBER ST. (8-14)
Burris 0-2 2-2 2, Koehler 3-10 5-6 13, Tew 4-5 0-2 8, Threatt 8-14 3-6 19, Vartiainen 4-8 0-2 11, Hennig 3-4 4-4 10, Cutler 2-4 1-2 5, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, N.Sarenac 2-4 0-0 6, Vucinic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 15-24 74.
Halftime — Idaho 36-31. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 13-36 (Mrus 4-7, Payne 3-6, Rose 3-7, Linhardt 1-2, Brickner 1-3, Mitchell 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Gonzalez 0-4), Weber St. 7-19 (Vartiainen 3-6, N.Sarenac 2-4, Koehler 2-5, Burris 0-1, Hennig 0-1, Moore 0-1, Threatt 0-1). Fouled Out — Threatt. Rebounds — Idaho 32 (Mims 7), Weber St. 27 (Threatt 6). Assists — Idaho 13 (Payne 4), Weber St. 10 (Threatt 8). Total Fouls — Idaho 18, Weber St. 23. A — 3,449 (11,592).
Pacific 70, Washington State 68
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting Washington State came up just short against Pacific (Calif.) in West Coast Conference play.
While WSU (15-8, 5-5) found an advantage from beyond the arc, shooting 47% from three, the Tigers (7-17, 2-8) had the edge inside the paint, outrebounding the Cougars 34-24 and 16-8 on offensive rebounds.
Dane Erikstrup led the Cougs in scoring with 17 points while adding a season-high four assists and four steals. Nate Calmese added 13 points and two assists in his 70th college game. Isaiah Watts returned after missing 10 games with a hand injury, rejoining the starting lineup. Watts scored eight points with two steals, a block and an assist.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-8, 5-5)
Erikstrup 5-8 5-6 17, Price 3-8 1-1 7, L.Watts 2-5 3-4 8, Calmese 5-7 0-0 13, I.Watts 3-8 1-3 8, Thrastarson 1-3 1-2 3, Okafor 3-4 0-0 6, Vavers 1-3 0-0 3, Gerrits 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-47 11-16 68.
PACIFIC (7-17)
Ralph 7-13 1-2 18, Gardner 7-7 0-0 14, Fisher 4-11 2-2 10, Koulibaly 0-1 1-2 1, Washington 5-11 0-0 13, Krivokapic 5-13 1-4 14, Benton 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 5-10 70.
Halftime_Pacific 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 9-19 (Calmese 3-3, Erikstrup 2-5, Gerrits 1-1, L.Watts 1-1, Vavers 1-3, I.Watts 1-4, Price 0-2), Pacific 9-25 (Ralph 3-6, Washington 3-7, Krivokapic 3-8, Fisher 0-1, Koulibaly 0-1, Benton 0-2). Rebounds_Washington St. 21 (Price 8), Pacific 26 (Ralph 8). Assists_Washington St. 17 (Price 5), Pacific 19 (Washington 8). Total Fouls_Washington St. 12, Pacific 18. A_1,437 (6,150).
COLLEGE HONORS
Cougs earn All-Academic awards
NEW ORLEANS — Washington State freshman Evans Kurui, along with the Cougar men’s and women’s cross country teams, were recognized by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as All-Academic members, it was announced Thursday by the organization.
The All-Academic honor caps Kurui’s freshman cross country season, one that included All-American honors, winning the 2024 West Region and West Coast Conference Championships.
The Cougars’ women’s team earned the award after posting a cumulative 3.58 team GPA during the fall 2024 semester. The men’s team recorded a 3.29 cumulative GPA to garner all-academic recognition.