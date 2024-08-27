LC State notches a double-digit win in baseball season debut

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

LAKE MYRTLE, Fla. — It took a few innings for the No. 7 Lewis-Clark State Warriors to get going, but when they did they left no doubt that their 2025 baseball season opener was going to be a big one.

The Warriors shook off the rust quickly with a 13-2 victory over Ave Maria (Fla.) on Thursday at the East/West Challenge in Lake Myrtle, Fla.

LC State tallied 13 runs on 15 hits to back up strong outings on the mound by Evan Canfield and Jackson Cloud.

The Warriors took a 7-2 lead in the fourth inning behind a six-run frame capped by a three-RBI home run to right field by Ike George. George totaled two runs and three hits on the day.

Designated hitter Charlie Updegrave also homered and finished with three RBI, three hits and two runs. Third baseman Dominic Signorelli had three hits, two RBI and two runs on the day. The pitching duo of Canfield and Cloud allowed only one earned run in the victory.

The Warriors continue the East/West Challenge today with two contests. LC State takes on St. Thomas (Fla.) at 7 a.m. Pacific and No. 11 Southeastern (Fla.) at 3 p.m. Pacific.

“Great all-around start today for the Warriors,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Evan and Jackson competed in their first outing and held down Ave Maria until our offense really got going in the fourth. It was a team win with plenty of contributions on the offensive and defensive sides of things.”

LCSC 100 600 204—13 15 1

Ave Maria 200 000 000—2 6 2

E. Canfield, J. Cloud (6) and B. Ephan; H. Cashero, I. Hines (6), K. Little (8).

W — Canfield; L — Cashero.

LCSC hits — G. Ike 3 (HR), C. Updegrave 3 (HR), D. Signorelli 3, N. Weintraub 2, B. Cabrera (2B), J. Sheward (2B), I. Madariaga, B. Ephan.

Ave Maria hits — K. Liere, D. Blair, T. Kelly, J. Crawford, B. Williams, H. Rossi.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State 82, Pacific 70

PULLMAN — The Cougars used 46 points in the second half to move past visiting Pacific (Calif.) in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.

Washington State (14-10, 9-4) shot 50% (28-56) from the floor and 41 percent (11-27) from beyond the arc, finishing with double-digit 3s for the second straight game.

Tara Wallack recorded her third double-double of the season and seventh of her career with 15 points and 10 rebounds, on top of two steals and two blocks. Eleonora Villa led the offense with 23 points, along with three assists and two steals. Astera Tuhina finished with 13 points, four assists, two steals and three rebounds, and Dayana Mendes tallied a team-high eight rebounds to go with 11 points and a block.

PACIFIC (11-11)

Radocaj 4-7 0-0 8, Elliott 5-12 0-2 10, James 9-17 0-0 19, Smith 3-10 7-7 14, Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Fautua 0-0 0-0 0, Glazier 2-5 0-0 4, Kent 1-3 1-2 3, Lowery 0-2 0-0 0, Nestorov 3-7 4-4 10, Totals 28-68 12-15 70

WASHINGTON ST. (14-10)

Kpetikou 1-4 2-4 4, Tuhina 5-9 0-0 13, Jenna Villa 2-4 0-0 5, Eleonora Villa 7-12 7-8 23, Wallack 5-7 3-4 15, Mendes 5-7 0-0 11, Abraham 1-5 2-2 4, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-7 1-2 7, Totals 28-56 15-20 82

3-Point Goals — Pacific 2-7 (James 1-3, Smith 1-3, Lowery 0-1), Washington St. 11-27 (Tuhina 3-5, J.Villa 1-2, E.Villa 2-4, Wallack 2-3, Mendes 1-2, Abraham 0-3, Alsina 0-1, Gardner 2-7). Assists — Pacific 12 (James 3, Nestorov 3), Washington St. 13 (Tuhina 4). Fouled Out — Pacific Smith. Rebounds — Pacific 38 (Ward 8), Washington St. 36 (Wallack 9). Total Fouls — Pacific 19, Washington St. 15. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,034.