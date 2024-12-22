LC State women, men drop doubleheader to C of I

Darian Herring stood inside the key, ball raised above her head and eyes surveying the court.

Her next moves serenaded a bated-breathed P1FCU Activity Center.

The sound of “bounce, bounce, bounce-bounce BOUNCE” echoed off the gym walls as Herring’s dribble turned into a pass to Mataya Green, who raced along the baseline to sink the reverse layup, collect the and-1 and bring her teammates, coaches and fans out of their seats.

With the game tied at 55, Green drained the free throw and the Warrior women led by one with 45 seconds left in the game.

That proved to be too much time as College of Idaho regained the lead, Lewis-Clark State’s last-second shot hooked left and the Yotes beat the Warriors 58-56 in a Cascade Conference women’s basketball clash on Saturday in Lewiston.

The LC State men’s basketball team got off to a bleak start against the No. 2-ranked Yotes, falling behind by as much as 20 points within the game’s first 10 minutes.

The Warrior men lost 85-69 in the latter half of LC State’s pre-holiday home doubleheader.

Women’s gameA game that slipped away

The Yotes (5-5, 3-2 Cascade Conference) won the tipoff and found the bottom of the net in 29 seconds off of a Kylie Waltermeyer 3-pointer.

The Warriors (10-2, 4-2) went scoreless for nearly the first four-and-a-half minutes of Saturday night’s contest before Mataya Green put LC State on the board with a layup off of an Ellie Sander pass.

Sander gave the Warriors the lead off of a layup 32 seconds later.

After a bit of a slow start, the Warriors and Yotes tripled and quadrupled their scores, respectively, with the game tied 12-12 after 10 minutes.

C of I continued to pour on the points in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 20-13. LC State sophomore guard Tatum Brager went on a personal 5-0 run to 17-17, but the Yotes pulled ahead again to lead 32-25 at the halftime break.

The first several minutes of the third quarter seemed to bring more of the same for the Warriors. Many of their possessions led to banked shots or turnovers.

When it seemed like nothing was going in for LC State, it also seemed that everything was going in for the Yotes, including a 3-pointer which rattled off every inch of the rim before falling to the bottom of the nylon.

Then, the Warriors’ luck began to turn. Herring misfired a shot off the edge of the backboard, grabbed her own rebound, and fired it out to junior Sitara Byrd who banked out a 3-pointer.

Herring beat out all nearby Yotes for the second offensive board of the possession, putting it up and off the glass with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter.

LC State mounted a 31-23 run over the next 19 minutes and 15 seconds to take a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Yotes’ Ashton Adamson made the game-winning layup and Kylie Waltermeyer sank a free throw with one second left for the final margin.

The Yotes’ advantages

The Yotes walked into Lewiston with a lot to prove, facing the No. 13-ranked Warriors, while LC State was less than 24 hours removed from its first loss of the season. The Warriors lost 81-71 to Eastern Oregon on Friday.

C of I relied on a dominant shooting night and outpaced the Warriors 42-37% and 50-19% from beyond the arc, making 11 3-pointers to LC State’s four.

The Warriors carried out an advantage for themselves by winning the turnover battle, sporting nine turnovers to the Yotes’ 16 and tallying 12 steals.

Grangeville grad Camden Barger paced the Warriors in steals with four with Herring and Byrd each grabbed three.

Herring paced all Warrior scorers with 14 points.

LC State women’s basketball coach Caelyn Orlandi did not speak with the media after the game.

Men’s gameWarriors can’t keep up with No. 2 team

The Warriors (10-2, 5-1) won the tipoff versus the No. 2 team in the NAIA and immediately posted points.

In the 10 minutes after that, LC State saw almost every shot rattle off the rim, while every Yote attack glided through the net.

The Yotes (10-1, 7-0) drained five of their nine total 3-pointers within the first 12 minutes to carve out a 20-point lead.

The Yotes exhibited a remarkable ability to collect points from deep. College of Idaho’s 6-foot-5-inch senior guard Drew Wyman proved this early when he sent a 3-pointer gliding through the nylon with his back closer to midcourt than it was to the rim.

Wyman’s downtown connection was far from the only 3-pointer that the Yotes made. C of I shot 40% from deep, connecting on 9-of-22 shots from 3.

C of I guard Johnny Radford paced all scorers with 20 points and four 3-pointers.