LC State women’s, men’s hoops thump Walla Walla

AREA ROUNDUP
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The No. 13 Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team moved to 9-0 on the season after an 86-45 rout of Walla Walla (Wash.) in a Cascade Conference game Thursday.
The Warriors shot over 50% from the field and out rebounded the Wolves 42-28. Ellie Sander led the charge with 17 points with four Warriors in double-figures.
“A great team win with contributions from every player tonight,” LCSC coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Having four in double-digits and having 20 assists is a great night for Warrior basketball.”
Sander went 7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range to lead the way.
The Warriors’ other double-digit scorers were Lindsey Wilson (12 points), Tatum Brager (11) and Darian Herring (10). Herring also had 10 rebounds and six assists, both team highs.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-0, 4-0)
Sander 7-8 0-0 17, Herring 5-10 0-0 10, Green 4-5 0-0 8, Hymas 2-9 2-2 7, Byrd 1-2 2-2 4, Wilson 4-6 4-4 12, Brager 4-8 1-2 11, Nelson 2-6 0-0 5, Karlberg 2-3 0-0 5, Wallace 1-3 0-0 3, Barger 1-4 0-0 2, Beardin 1-2 0-1 2, O’Neil 0-1 0-0 0, Firnkoess 0-0 0-0 0.
WALLA WALLA (3-7, 0-4)
Trevino 5-10 3-3 13, Daniels 5-9 2-2 12, Bello 3-9 0-0 7, Folkenberg 2-5 0-0 4, Rankin 0-3 0-0 0, Green-Wallace 3-12 2-6 9.
Lewis-Clark State 19 21 17 29—86
Walla Walla 6 15 14 10—45
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-25 (Sander 3-4, Brager 2-6, Hymas 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Karlberg 1-1, Wallace 1-3, Barger 0-2, Beardin 0-1); Walla Walla 2-14 (Bello 1-6, Green-Wallace 1-2, Trevino 0-2, Rankin 0-3, Gunther 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 42 (Herring 10); Walla Walla 28 (Daniels 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 20 (Herring 6); Walla Walla 9 (Trevino, Folkenberg 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 10; Walla Walla 12. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. Attendance — 82.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 70, Walla Walla 59
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — LC State (8-1, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in Cascade Conference play with a double-digit victory over Walla Walla (1-6, 1-3).
The Warriors led by just four at the half but held steady in the second period.
Alton Hamilton led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double.
MaCarhy Morris chipped in 13 points and Jayceon Smith added 12 off the bench for LC State.
A full box score will be available online at lmtribune.com/sports.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 68, Mt. Spokane 60
The Bantams built an early lead and then survived a flurry of second-half points from the Wildcats of Mead to come out victorious in Greater Spokane League action at Clarkston High School.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Joslyn McCormack-Marks led Clarkston (4-1) with 14 points apiece.
CLARKSTON (4-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 3-7 14, Preslee Dempsey 2 0-0 6, Reese de Groot 3 4-6 11, Aneysa Judy 1 2-2 4, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 5 4-6 14, Ryann Combs 0 1-2 1, Tatum Sevy 0 0-2 0, Ella Leavitt 0 4-4 4, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 5 2-3 14. Totals 21 20-32 68.
MT. SPOKANE (2-2)
Main 0 0-0 0, Wyss 6 1-2 18, Gardner 6 5-6 17, Rubright 1 0-0 2, Wagenblast 0 0-0 0, Eastham 0 0-2 0, Schupp 0 0-0 0, Santucci 3 2-6 8, Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Priddy 3 9-10 15. Totals 19 17-26 60.
Mt. Spokane 7 17 18 18 — 60
Clarkston 18 14 15 21 — 68
3-point goals — Wyss 5, Villavicencio 3, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Dempsey 2, de Groot.
Lapwai 45, Kamiah 27
KAMIAH — The Wildcats handed the Kubs their first loss of the season.
Skylin Picard paced Lapwai (4-0) with 16 points. Emma Krogh led Kamiah (5-1) with 11.
“Girls played great defensively,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “Good road and league win.”
LAPWAI (4-0)
Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 2 0-0 6, Amasone George 2 1-3 5, Skylin Picard 5 2-4 16, Andrea Domebo 0 0-2 0, Lois Oatman 4 0-0 9, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 1 0-0 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 6-13 45.
KAMIAH (5-1)
Emma Krogh 3 3-4 11, Maddie Fredrickson 0 2-2 2, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kelsee Hunt 0 1-4 1, Audrey Puckett 2 0-2 4, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 6-12 27.
Lapwai 2 7 19 17 — 45
Kamiah 4 6 7 10 — 27
3-point goals — Domebo 4, Payne 2, Krogh 2, Oatman, Skinner.
Troy 63, Potlatch 47
TROY — The Trojans beat the Loggers behind double-doubles from Tessa Stoner (33 points, 11 rebounds) and Emma Wilson (14 points, 10 assists).
Troy coach Guy Wells said the Trojans (1-5) played real hard defensively to beat the visiting Loggers (0-6).
POTLATCH (0-6)
Brieanna Winther 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 6 2-4 14, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 0-0 2, Cathryn Burnette 8 6-8 22, Cadence Carlson 1 0-4 2, Gracie Zimms 1 1-4 3, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-20 47.
TROY (1-5)
Jenny Webb 5 0-0 10, Clara Chamberlin 1 2-8 6, Tessa Stoner 12 9-11 33, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 5 3-7 14, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 15-26 63.
Potlatch 8 11 14 14 — 47
Troy 13 18 18 14 — 63
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Emma Wilson.
Timberlake 51, Grangeville 41
SPIRIT LAKE — The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a road loss to the Tigers. Grangeville (2-3) got seven rebounds each from Caryss Barger, Addisyn Vanderwall and Madalyn Green. Barger paced the Bulldogs with 14 points.
“So proud of the girls,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “They really showed grit, determination against a really good Timberlake team.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-3)
Caryss Barger 6 1-1 14, Siena Wagner 1 0-1 2, Autumn Long 1 2-2 5, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 3 1-2 9, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 3-3 11, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-9 41.
TIMBERLAKE (7-0)
Sophia Soumas 4 0-1 8, Hanna Milligan 0 0-0 0, Diana Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jozee MacArthur 3 1-2 9, Lucy Simpson 1 0-2 2, Marissa Needs 3 0-0 8, Malia Miller 6 6-10 19, Brielynn Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-15 51.
Grangeville 2 10 11 18
Timberlake 15 11 15 10
3-point goals — Barger, Long, Green 2, Vanderwall 2, Jones, MacArthur, Needs 2, Miller.
Highland 32, Nezperce 31
CRAIGMONT — The Huskies came back from being down five points with two minutes left to defeat the Nighthawks in a 1A Whitepine League contest.
Highland (3-3, 2-1) broke the press by Nezperce (2-4, 1-2) to get a couple of quick buckets and held on down the stretch.
Sheradyn Stamper led Highland with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kylee Beck chipped in six points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks.
Kairys Grant tallied 12 points for Nezperce.
NEZPERCE (2-4, 1-2)
Avery Lux 1 0-0 2, Paityn Ralstin 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Helen Wilcox 4 1-2 9, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Jada Jensen 2 0-0 4, Kairys Grant 6 0-0 12, Elizabeth Duuck 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 1-2 31.
HIGHLAND (3-3, 2-1)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 0-0 6, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 2 1-2 5, Kylee Beck 3 0-0 6, Shyanne Stamper 1 2-2 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 5 1-1 11, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-5 32.
Nezperce 10 10 4 7—31
Highland 11 7 8 6—32
3-point goals — None.
Prairie 84, Clearwater Valley 31
KOOSKIA — Lexi Schumacher posted 35 points, Kyle Schumacher recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals and the Pirates (5-0, 3-0) beat the Rams (3-3).
Eva Lundgren led Clearwater Valley with 16 points.
PRAIRIE (5-0, 3-0)
Lexi Schumacher 15 4-6 35, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 2 1-2 5, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Nadia Cash 3 0-0 6, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 9 1-3 19, Kylie Schumacher 5 1-2 11. Totals 36 10-14 84.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 1 0-0 2, Cypress Martinez 3 0-0 7, Eva Lundgren 6 2-2 16, Jayleigh Wellard 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 2-4 31.
Praire 36 16 25 7 — 84
Clearwater Valley 2 15 8 6 — 31
3-point goals — Lexi Schumacher, Hanson, Lundgren 2, Martinez.
Kendrick 37, Logos 20
KENDRICK — Kendrick’s Hayden Kimberling and Hali Anderson combined for 27 points and 15 rebounds and the Tigers (3-4) beat the Knights.
Jemma Driskill of Logos (4-3) sank the game’s lone 3-pointer.
KENDRICK (3-4, 3-2)
Hayden Kimberling 5 0-0 10, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 6 5-7 17, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 1 1-2 3, Braelynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 0 1-4 1, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 7-13 37.
LOGOS (4-3)
Naomi Taylor 2 0-0 4, Jemma Driskill 2 1-2 6, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 2, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 3 0-0 6, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-11 20.
Logos 7 3 7 3 — 20
Kendrick 17 7 4 9 — 37
3-point goal — Driskill.
East Valley 52, Asotin 22
ASOTIN — The Panthers lost to the visiting Knights of Spokane.
Georgia Schaefer led Asotin (2-2) with eight points and Avary Wood added six but it was not enough to beat East Valley (1-2) in a nonleague home meeting.
Asotin coach Kaiti Whitmore said her team faced “a little bit of adversity” with two starters injured.
ASOTIN (2-2)
Kelsey Thummel 1 1-8 4, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 2 0-0 4, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 2 2-4 6, Georgia Schaefer 2 4-7 8, Totals 7 7-19 22.
East Valley (1-2)
Satzinger 2 0-0 5, Salinas-Taylor 10 0-0 17 Kiong 3 0-0 9, Seamone 0 0-0 0, Weger 3 0-2 6, Dach 1 0-0 2, Goggin 2 1-2 5, Griswood 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-4 52.
East Valley 25 9 9 9—52
Astotin 2 12 2 6—22
3-point goals — Salinas-Taylor 3, Thummel, Satzinger, Kiong.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLAsotin 66, East Valley 41
ASOTIN — Cody Ells littered the stat sheet with 16 points, nine steals and five blocks as the Panthers pummeled the Knights in nonleague play.
AJ Olerich added 12 points and Asotin (5-0) racked up 18 steals as a team.
“Our defensive presxsure kind of set the tone,” Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “I was really happy with our defense.”
EAST VALLEY (0-3)
Tyson Rigby 3 0-0 7, Mijay White 0 2-4 2, Gabriel Martin 3 0-0 7, Jonathon Patton 5 0-0 10, Lucas Braydon 0 0-0 0, Carson Bly 1 1-2 3, Brody Flahavin 2 0-0 4, Malahi Nunn 3 1-2 8. Totals 17 4-8 41.
ASOTIN (5-0)
Bennett Anderson 0 2-4 2, Sawyer Biery 3 3-6 9, Stone Ausman 0 0-0 0, Peter Eggleston 1 0-2 3, Spencer Conklin 4 2-2 11, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Sam Hall 3 2-3 8, Cody Ells 5 4-8 16, Sam Schaffer 1 0-2 3, AJ Olerich 6 0-2 12, Tekoa Leister 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-29 66.
East Valley 13 8 8 12—41
Asotin 21 14 15 16—66
3-point goals — Rigby, Martin, Nunn, Ells 2, Eggleston, Schaffer, Conklin.
JV — Asotin won.
Nezperece 46, Highland 22
CRAIGMONT — The Nighthawks beat the Huskies behind Slater Kuther’s 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Brennan McLeod’s 11 points.
Aiden McLeod added 7 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a slow start that turned into a strong defensive effort for Nezperece (3-1, 2-1).
Trevor Knowlton led Highland (1-3, 0-3) with 11 points.
NEZPERCE (3-1, 2-1)
Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 6 0-0 14, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 3 2-3 8, Carter Williams 1 0-0 3, Brennan McLeod 4 1-2 11, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 2 2-3 7, Zane Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Jadin Williams 0 0-0 0, Forest Nelson 0 0-0 0, Keezen Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-10 46.
HIGHLAND (1-3)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 4 2-3 11, Aaron Kinzer 2 0-0 5, Rhett Crow 1 2-4 4, Aiden Miller 0 2-4 2, Ryan Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-11 22.
Nezperce 7 14 18 7—46
Highland 7 3 4 8 — 22
3-point goals — Kuther 2, Carter Williams, Brennan McLeod 2, Aiden McLeod, Wilcox, Knowlton, Kinzer.
Clearwater Valley 70, Timberline 46
WEIPPE — Matthew Louwien scored 27 points, all via nine 3-pointers, Hyson Scott added 24 and the Rams beat the Spartans.
Clearwater Valley coach Alana Curtis said that multiple players recorded multiple steals opening up penty of oppournity for Scott and the Rams (2-2, 2-0) to score on the fastbreak.
Ares Mabberly led Timberline (3-2) with 17 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (2-2, 2-0)
Harvey Wellard 4 5-5 13, Hyson Scott 12 0-0 24, Lane Thivert 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 9 0-0 27, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 3 0-1 6, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-6 70.
TIMBERLINE (3-2)
Ares Mabberly 7 2-4 17, Clayton Hunter 0 0-0 0, Terrin Hueth 1 1-2 4, Caleb Marshall 2 0-0 6, Korbin Christopherson 6 1-2 13, Parker Hodges 2 0-2 4, Justice Richardson 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-10 46.
Clearwater Valley 18 14 18 21
Timberline 4 13 16 13 — 46
3-point goals — Louwien 9, Marshall 2, Mabberly, Hueth.
St. Maries 40, Orofino 37
ST. MARIES — The Manicas fell to the Lumberjacks after a hot start cooled to a loss. Orofino coach Dave Olive said a couple turnovers cost Orofino (2-4) late but Rilee Diffin delivered with a season-high 15 points.
OROFINO (2-4)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 2 0-2 6, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 1-2 1, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 0 4-4 0, Livia Johnson dnp, Kaitlyn Curtis 5 1-2 11, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 4 7-12 15. Totals 11 12-22 37.
ST. MARIES (2-4)
Brenna Elliott 4 0-2 9, Maddie Thomas 1 0-0 2, Bailee Martin 4 0-2 12, Averie Beard 5 3-6 13, Kirean Elliott 0 0-0 0, Braelie Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Danika Sloeer 1 0-6 2. Totals ? 3-16 40
Orofino 10 7 16 4 — 37
St. Maries 7 7 9 17 — 40
3-point goals — Tondevold 2, Martin 4, Brenna Elliott.