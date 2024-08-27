LC State women’s, men’s hoops thump Walla Walla

AREA ROUNDUP

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The No. 13 Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team moved to 9-0 on the season after an 86-45 rout of Walla Walla (Wash.) in a Cascade Conference game Thursday.

The Warriors shot over 50% from the field and out rebounded the Wolves 42-28. Ellie Sander led the charge with 17 points with four Warriors in double-figures.

“A great team win with contributions from every player tonight,” LCSC coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Having four in double-digits and having 20 assists is a great night for Warrior basketball.”

Sander went 7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range to lead the way.

The Warriors’ other double-digit scorers were Lindsey Wilson (12 points), Tatum Brager (11) and Darian Herring (10). Herring also had 10 rebounds and six assists, both team highs.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-0, 4-0)

Sander 7-8 0-0 17, Herring 5-10 0-0 10, Green 4-5 0-0 8, Hymas 2-9 2-2 7, Byrd 1-2 2-2 4, Wilson 4-6 4-4 12, Brager 4-8 1-2 11, Nelson 2-6 0-0 5, Karlberg 2-3 0-0 5, Wallace 1-3 0-0 3, Barger 1-4 0-0 2, Beardin 1-2 0-1 2, O’Neil 0-1 0-0 0, Firnkoess 0-0 0-0 0.

WALLA WALLA (3-7, 0-4)

Trevino 5-10 3-3 13, Daniels 5-9 2-2 12, Bello 3-9 0-0 7, Folkenberg 2-5 0-0 4, Rankin 0-3 0-0 0, Green-Wallace 3-12 2-6 9.

Lewis-Clark State 19 21 17 29—86

Walla Walla 6 15 14 10—45

3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-25 (Sander 3-4, Brager 2-6, Hymas 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Karlberg 1-1, Wallace 1-3, Barger 0-2, Beardin 0-1); Walla Walla 2-14 (Bello 1-6, Green-Wallace 1-2, Trevino 0-2, Rankin 0-3, Gunther 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 42 (Herring 10); Walla Walla 28 (Daniels 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 20 (Herring 6); Walla Walla 9 (Trevino, Folkenberg 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 10; Walla Walla 12. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. Attendance — 82.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 70, Walla Walla 59

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — LC State (8-1, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in Cascade Conference play with a double-digit victory over Walla Walla (1-6, 1-3).

The Warriors led by just four at the half but held steady in the second period.

Alton Hamilton led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double.

MaCarhy Morris chipped in 13 points and Jayceon Smith added 12 off the bench for LC State.

A full box score will be available online at lmtribune.com/sports.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 68, Mt. Spokane 60

The Bantams built an early lead and then survived a flurry of second-half points from the Wildcats of Mead to come out victorious in Greater Spokane League action at Clarkston High School.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Joslyn McCormack-Marks led Clarkston (4-1) with 14 points apiece.

CLARKSTON (4-1)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 3-7 14, Preslee Dempsey 2 0-0 6, Reese de Groot 3 4-6 11, Aneysa Judy 1 2-2 4, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 5 4-6 14, Ryann Combs 0 1-2 1, Tatum Sevy 0 0-2 0, Ella Leavitt 0 4-4 4, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 5 2-3 14. Totals 21 20-32 68.

MT. SPOKANE (2-2)

Main 0 0-0 0, Wyss 6 1-2 18, Gardner 6 5-6 17, Rubright 1 0-0 2, Wagenblast 0 0-0 0, Eastham 0 0-2 0, Schupp 0 0-0 0, Santucci 3 2-6 8, Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Priddy 3 9-10 15. Totals 19 17-26 60.

Mt. Spokane 7 17 18 18 — 60

Clarkston 18 14 15 21 — 68

3-point goals — Wyss 5, Villavicencio 3, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Dempsey 2, de Groot.

Lapwai 45, Kamiah 27

KAMIAH — The Wildcats handed the Kubs their first loss of the season.

Skylin Picard paced Lapwai (4-0) with 16 points. Emma Krogh led Kamiah (5-1) with 11.

“Girls played great defensively,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “Good road and league win.”

LAPWAI (4-0)

Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 2 0-0 6, Amasone George 2 1-3 5, Skylin Picard 5 2-4 16, Andrea Domebo 0 0-2 0, Lois Oatman 4 0-0 9, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 1 0-0 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 6-13 45.

KAMIAH (5-1)

Emma Krogh 3 3-4 11, Maddie Fredrickson 0 2-2 2, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kelsee Hunt 0 1-4 1, Audrey Puckett 2 0-2 4, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 6-12 27.

Lapwai 2 7 19 17 — 45

Kamiah 4 6 7 10 — 27

3-point goals — Domebo 4, Payne 2, Krogh 2, Oatman, Skinner.

Troy 63, Potlatch 47

TROY — The Trojans beat the Loggers behind double-doubles from Tessa Stoner (33 points, 11 rebounds) and Emma Wilson (14 points, 10 assists).

Troy coach Guy Wells said the Trojans (1-5) played real hard defensively to beat the visiting Loggers (0-6).

POTLATCH (0-6)

Brieanna Winther 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 6 2-4 14, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 0-0 2, Cathryn Burnette 8 6-8 22, Cadence Carlson 1 0-4 2, Gracie Zimms 1 1-4 3, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-20 47.

TROY (1-5)

Jenny Webb 5 0-0 10, Clara Chamberlin 1 2-8 6, Tessa Stoner 12 9-11 33, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 5 3-7 14, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 15-26 63.

Potlatch 8 11 14 14 — 47

Troy 13 18 18 14 — 63

3-point goals — Chamberlin, Emma Wilson.

Timberlake 51, Grangeville 41

SPIRIT LAKE — The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a road loss to the Tigers. Grangeville (2-3) got seven rebounds each from Caryss Barger, Addisyn Vanderwall and Madalyn Green. Barger paced the Bulldogs with 14 points.

“So proud of the girls,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “They really showed grit, determination against a really good Timberlake team.”

GRANGEVILLE (2-3)

Caryss Barger 6 1-1 14, Siena Wagner 1 0-1 2, Autumn Long 1 2-2 5, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 3 1-2 9, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 3-3 11, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-9 41.

TIMBERLAKE (7-0)

Sophia Soumas 4 0-1 8, Hanna Milligan 0 0-0 0, Diana Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jozee MacArthur 3 1-2 9, Lucy Simpson 1 0-2 2, Marissa Needs 3 0-0 8, Malia Miller 6 6-10 19, Brielynn Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-15 51.

Grangeville 2 10 11 18

Timberlake 15 11 15 10

3-point goals — Barger, Long, Green 2, Vanderwall 2, Jones, MacArthur, Needs 2, Miller.

Highland 32, Nezperce 31

CRAIGMONT — The Huskies came back from being down five points with two minutes left to defeat the Nighthawks in a 1A Whitepine League contest.

Highland (3-3, 2-1) broke the press by Nezperce (2-4, 1-2) to get a couple of quick buckets and held on down the stretch.

Sheradyn Stamper led Highland with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kylee Beck chipped in six points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks.

Kairys Grant tallied 12 points for Nezperce.

NEZPERCE (2-4, 1-2)

Avery Lux 1 0-0 2, Paityn Ralstin 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Helen Wilcox 4 1-2 9, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Jada Jensen 2 0-0 4, Kairys Grant 6 0-0 12, Elizabeth Duuck 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 1-2 31.

HIGHLAND (3-3, 2-1)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 0-0 6, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 2 1-2 5, Kylee Beck 3 0-0 6, Shyanne Stamper 1 2-2 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 5 1-1 11, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-5 32.

Nezperce 10 10 4 7—31

Highland 11 7 8 6—32

3-point goals — None.

Prairie 84, Clearwater Valley 31