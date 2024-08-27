COLLEGE ROUNDUP

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Orofino alum Sydnie Zywina and freshman Damaris Kibiwot delivered record-setting performances for Lewis-Clark State on the third and final day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Saturday at Alachua County Sports and Events Center.

Zywina started the day with a third-place finish in the triple jump with a new program record mark of 39 feet, 11 1/4 inches. Kibiwot followed up by taking seventh in the 3,000 meters in a time of 10 minutes, 1.13 seconds, besting her own previous school record of 10:09.93 by over eight seconds.

“A great rebound for the Warriors on our final day here at Nationals,” Warriors coach Mike Collins said. “Syd definitely started it off well with a huge jump on the day. ... Damaris raced like a Warrior, fighting the whole way. She didn’t realize she had run that fast when the race was over.”

The Warriors open the outdoor season March 11 at the Sam Adams Classic hosted by Whitworth.

Gold medal, relay record for Vandals

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho’s Shawn Twumasi Ampofo stood on the top step of the podium after the men’s triple jump and the Vandals’ 12-year-old women’s 1,600 relay record was broken on the final day of the Big Sky indoor championships.

Twumasi Ampofo flew to a career-best 51-foot mark to earn the gold, while the quartet of Franziska Stoehr, Blossom Omogor, Maiya Brunoro, and Rhyan Madden combined to close out the weekend with a 3:40.46 relay performance that improved on the previous program-best time of 3:41.57 by more than a second.

As a team, the Vandal men closed out the meet in the fifth position with 45 points — one point ahead of Eastern Washington and Sacramento State. The Idaho women took sixth, scoring 45 points of their own.

“It was a great finish for our teams at the Big Sky Championships,” Vandal coach Tracy Hellman said. “I was very proud of the way we competed and how we battled throughout the whole meet.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Washington State 90, Pepperdine 83

MALIBU, Calif. — The Cougars fielded five double-digit scorers in a West Coast Conference road win over Pepperdine to wrap up their regular season.

Dane Erikstrup scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for WSU (18-13, 8-10), while Ethan Price added 15 points of his own with the help of three 3-point field goals.

Nate Calmese recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists. ND Okafor scored a career-high 13 points and made two blocks. Rihard Vavers added a season-high 12 points by going 4-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Cougar bench stepped up, providing 35 bench points to the Waves’ six reserve points. Wazzu also dished out 26 total assists — its most in a single game in the past six seasons.

Washington State secured the No. 6 seed for the Credit Union 1 WCC Basketball Championships beginning Saturday in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON ST. (18-13, 8-10)

Erikstrup 5-12 4-4 15, Price 6-11 0-0 15, L.Watts 4-9 0-1 8, Calmese 5-16 0-0 10, I.Watts 2-7 2-3 7, Thrastarson 2-4 0-1 4, Gerrits 2-4 0-0 6, Okafor 5-6 3-3 13, Vavers 4-5 0-0 12. Totals 35-74 9-12 90.

PEPPERDINE (10-21)

Coulibaly 4-4 6-9 14, Todorovic 4-14 5-6 13, Bethea 8-15 1-2 22, Odum 3-11 7-9 14, Butka 5-12 3-7 14, Faure 2-4 0-0 4, Olvera 1-2 0-0 2, Au-Duke 0-1 0-0 0, Leiba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 22-33 83.

Halftime — Washington St. 48-34. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 11-24 (Vavers 4-4, Price 3-6, Gerrits 2-2, I.Watts 1-3, Erikstrup 1-6, L.Watts 0-1, Calmese 0-2), Pepperdine 7-17 (Bethea 5-9, Butka 1-1, Odum 1-3, Todorovic 0-4). Fouled Out — Odum. Rebounds — Washington St. 37 (Erikstrup 12), Pepperdine 40 (Butka, Faure 9). Assists — Washington St. 26 (L.Watts 9), Pepperdine 15 (Odum 11). Total Fouls — Washington St. 22, Pepperdine 18.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Idaho 73, Weber State 58

OGDEN, Utah — In its final road game of the regular season, Idaho secured a sweep of its series with Weber State and nailed down the third seed in the Big Sky Conference Tournament in the process.

Hope Hassman led the Vandals (18-10, 10-7) with 21 points and seven assists. Rosie Schweizer and Sarah Brans chipped in another 10 points apiece, while Jennifer Aadland had 13 rebounds to go with her eight points.

With the victory, Arthur Moreira broke the school record for the winningest season in a Vandal coach’s debut year at the helm.

IDAHO (18-10, 10-7)

Hassmann 8-15 2-2 21, Schweizer 4-7 2-3 10, Nelson 4-14 0-0 8, Aadland 3-6 0-0 8, Bukvic 2-5 0-0 5, Brans 4-7 0-0 10, Pinheiro 3-5 0-0 7, da Silva 2-2 0-1 4, Uriarte 0-2 0-2 0, Carvalho 0-0 0-0 0, Curtis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 4-8 73.

WEBER STATE (12-15, 9-8)

Bubakar 4-12 3-6 12, Smith 5-12 1-2 11, Emma-Nnopu 5-7 0-2 10, Parra 3-8 0-0 7, Eskelson 0-3 0-2 0, Billy 4-8 0-0 11, Nap 3-5 1-2 7, Peaua 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 5-14 58.

Idaho 20 22 20 11—73

Weber St. 12 15 12 19—58